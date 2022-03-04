Still, doctors couldn’t pinpoint what bacteria had killed the woman. It would lead to a federal investigation that connected her death to medical mysteries in three other states. After months of research, scientists discovered what killed two people and left two more critically ill: an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

The cases led to the recall of thousands of products and warnings went out telling anyone who’d bought the sprays to immediately stop using them. Walmart did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post by early Friday. Better Homes & Gardens, which is listed on the product label, referred questions to Walmart.

Julia Petras, an epidemic intelligence service officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, detailed in an interview with The Post how scientists raced to find out what was sickening the patients. Petras co-authored a study published Thursday that revealed the woman’s cause of death.

“We became involved immediately and we went to the [woman’s] house in April to do soil and water samples,” Petras told The Post.

Those samples also did not uncover much. Then Jay E. Gee, a research biologist who co-authored the study in the New England Journal of Medicine, made a major discovery through genome sequencing, Petras said.

“We found that this bacteria [Burkholderia pseudomallei] had a genetic fingerprint that had ties to South Asia,” Petras said.

But after interviewing the woman’s family, researchers learned she had not traveled outside the United States, leaving scientists perplexed.

In June, a 4-year-old girl in Texas went into septic shock after days of fevers and vomiting. Doctors diagnosed her with melioidosis — a rare bacterial disease mostly found in moist soil and water, but that can also be found in some contaminated liquids. Three months after the girl was discharged, she was unable to speak and remained in a wheelchair.

Around the same time, a 53-year-old Minnesota man was admitted to the hospital after his family found him weak and in an altered mental state. Days later, a blood culture would reveal that he also had the same bacteria that afflicted the 4-year-old Texas girl and the woman in Kansas: Burkholderia pseudomallei.

And like the woman in Kansas, the Minnesota man and Texas girl had not left the country.

Petras joined the investigation when a fourth case was discovered in Georgia in July. A 5-year-old boy had died after melioidosis spread to his brain, and an autopsy revealed the same bacteria found in the other three patients.

The boy also had not traveled out of the U.S.

“It was odd to me,” Petras, who reviewed the patients’ medical records, told The Post. “That struck me as unusual and it got us thinking about the most probable root of exposure for these [four] people.”

Petras and her team of scientists began considering — since the patients had not traveled to a region where the bacteria is prevalent — whether they might have inhaled a product that got to their respiratory tract, she said.

“That’s when we really started testing [and homing in] on products that could be sprayed in the air,” Petras told The Post. CDC scientists and local and state health departments visited the homes of the four patients to conduct interviews, collect more samples of household and cleaning products, food items, as well as personal-care products.

She added, “We made sure that we cast a very wide net and we didn’t rule anything out. Any product we thought could harbor this bacteria, we sampled.”

The mystery came to an end when they tested an aromatherapy lavender-and-chamomile-scented room spray from the Georgia boy’s home. Two weeks later, Petras said, lab results confirmed the spray tested positive for Burkholderia pseudomallei.

The three other patients, the study revealed, were also exposed to the aromatherapy room spray that had been imported from India.

“That moment was pretty big,” Petras said.

Petras credits the cooperation from families affected by the tragic events with helping to prevent other illnesses and deaths.

In August, the CDC issued an alert about the melioidosis cases. In October, the agency put out a news release announcing the cases were connected to a Better Homes & Gardens aromatherapy spray.

Anyone who’d purchased the product was warned not to use it.

On Nov. 2, Walmart recalled about 3,900 bottles of The “Lavender & Chamomile with Gemstones” spray and five other Better Homes & Gardens products “due to the presence in two bottles of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death,” the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Walmart had stopped selling the product, which had been at about 55 stores nationwide and online from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4, the agency added.

Petras warned that anyone who still has the product should immediately stop using it, place it in two resealable bags and return it to Walmart as soon as possible. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also recommends putting the bottle in a cardboard box and cleaning any surface the spray might have touched.

Those who return the product for destruction will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.