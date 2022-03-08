But for the average citizen, what does it take to ease the whiplash that results from the shock of a war that for most remains geographically distant and yet feels perilously near? The existential uneasiness is real: Intellectual discussions of Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons are afoot; conversations about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mental state are on the table. That feeling of helplessness sweeping across the United States isn’t lessened by a recitation of historical facts or pithy tweets. It can’t be war-gamed away with a series of “If this; then that” scenarios laid out by Washington’s great men and lionized women.

Whether around the kitchen table or hunched over their smartphones, people are grasping for a symbol, a unifying gesture, a hashtag. The culture is searching for something that says that one cares about the deadly mayhem even as one clings to sweet, sweet normalcy — that nearly forgotten state that went missing during the height of the pandemic with which folks are just now getting reacquainted.

And so. We have the linguistic protest. Barkeepers have renamed classic cocktails to purge any commemorative or festive reference to Russia from the premises. At the gym, the name of those familiar abdomen-strengthening exercises have been edited so that they now are simply referred to as “twists” — hold the Russian modifier. Governors have halted the sale of Russian vodka at state-run liquor stores and some people have ceremoniously poured Russian vodka down street drains.

In digital chats, neighbors discuss planting blue and yellow pansies in celebration of the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They suggest landscaping with sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower. First lady Jill Biden has worn a mask decorated with a sunflower and one was embroidered onto the sleeve of the indigo satin Sally LaPointe dress that she wore to the State of the Union. And Tuesday, President Biden accessorized his navy suit with a blue and yellow tie when he stood at a lectern in the Roosevelt Room and announced the ban on oil imports from Russia. Even the first couple have embraced the symbolism in a gesture. Or perhaps they have grasped at it just as so many of their constituents have.

Sometimes symbolism can be profoundly moving and other times it can ring hollow. The difference is often a matter of repetition or time or even the messenger. During the racial justice protests of summer 2020, every major company and mom-and-pop business seemed to post a black square on social media to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to signal support for diversity and inclusivity. Those little squares were a potent symbol until there were so many of them that they meant nothing at all.

Only two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, “Saturday Night Live” opened with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing “Prayer for Ukraine” and it was beautiful and moving. It was an elegant gesture that asked nothing in return from viewers other than to listen and to care. Their song was a blessing in a time of despair.

A day later on the SAG awards red carpet, Lady Gaga expressed her delight in being able to do what she loves. She noted that her “heart goes out to Ukraine.” And then she added her hope that everyone would take advantage of the evening to “sit in the gratitude of this.” Social media, however, was apparently not wholly pleased with the celebratory nature of the evening — declaring Hollywood insensitive to the attack on Ukraine — but then, social media eventually hates everyone and everything.

There’s a lot to be said for sitting in gratitude. Actors will have ample opportunity to do that when the Oscars air later this month. It’s that time of year, for award shows and fashion shows and spring galas. It’s that time of year for all the things that can ring as shallow and silly, even if they also bring great joy, even if they lift the spirit.

Award shows always seem to burble up just when the world’s attention is turned to particularly dire concerns and celebrities are left to justify their very public form of self-congratulations. In the past, the response has been to litter the red carpet with as much symbolism as possible: a rainbow of colored ribbons, a solemn allegiance to black dresses, mini-monologues about the issue of the day. If it doesn’t ring hollow, it sounds vaguely flippant because what can one say in such a compressed moment in time, bookended by applause, dappled with spotlight and laden with glitter? All that performative symbolism falls victim to the setting and the timing.

The only thing reasonable and honest thing for a celebrity to say might well be, “I am counting my blessings,” and leave the tearful thank you to their manager for another time.

Gratitude. In large measure that’s what Balenciaga designer Demna Gvaslia, who now goes simply by Demna, offered with his runway show in Paris on Sunday. His presentations regularly confront the urgencies of climate change with clothes shown against a tableau that evokes a planet under assault. He was similarly motivated this season. But then the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent more than a million people fleeing the country in search of safety. His own memories resurfaced of fleeing Georgia in 1993 when he was a child; he considered how the trauma of becoming a “forever refugee,” full of fear and desperation, has stayed with him.

A presentation that had been built around the climate crisis and the end of predictable weather patterns was transformed into a show that elegantly symbolized the journey of refugees across an inhospitable landscape. The result were images that were deeply evocative but also disturbing. They spoke of the suffocating emotion of the moment even as the drumbeat of commerce rumbled in the background. Chaos and normalcy coexisted.

“This show needs no explanation,” Demna wrote in a letter to his audience. “It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance and to the victory of love and peace.” The designer was counting his blessings.