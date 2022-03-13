For some Louisville activists, Taylor’s death, and the movement for justice in her name, was a turning point, both professionally and personally.

Savvy Hughes was 20 years old when the protests began. She said she felt a moral obligation, especially as a White woman, to join in the fight for police accountability.

“I’ve never seen a community come together in such a way, where it didn’t matter who you were, your background, or how much money you had,” Hughes said. “We were all fighting together for one purpose.”

Hughes drove to Louisville almost daily from Elizabethtown, Ky., her hometown about 45 minutes south, where she helped with outreach, distributing food and water, and organizing marches and other events.

Before then, Hughes said, she never thought much about her future or a career. But she was so inspired by the activists in the square that she found a sense of direction.

“I come from generational poverty. I was told I would work in a factory or sell drugs or be on drugs,” Hughes said. “But being at the square gave me a purpose for life. I want to put strong Black women into positions of power.”

Two years later, Hughes is working on behalf of campaigns in some of the city’s most high-profile political races, including that of Shameka Parrish-Wright, a primary organizer of Injustice Square and now a candidate for Louisville mayor.

Parrish-Wright said she decided to run for political office after Erika Shields — the former chief of the Atlanta Police Department who resigned after unarmed Black man Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer in June 2020, just months after Taylor was killed — was hired as the new chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“I looked up the qualifications for mayor, and I thought, ‘I can do this,’' Parrish-Wright said. “I represent the new leadership that we need. “There’s a lot that I can do as mayor to let Louisville know that we’re ready to heal and to move forward.”

State Rep.-Elect Keturah Herron, the first openly LGBT member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, said that, similar to Hughes and Parrish-Wright, the community she helped organize at Injustice Square and the fight for justice for Taylor clarified her personal path.

“It’s completely changed my life,” Herron said. When fellow Democrat State Rep. Reginald Meeks announced he was retiring from his seat last year, Herron realized that political office was the next step for her in affecting change.

“I definitely think the movement set up the path for me to run,” Herron said. “When I go out and do this work, I think about a young Black woman who had her whole life ahead of her. Now I feel like it’s up to me to change what I can for her and her generation.”

Herron said she believes Taylor’s death made people pay attention in a way they hadn’t before.

“I remember being down at the square and asking people who their elected officials were. And they didn’t know,” Herron said. “And now I think that answer would be different. People are paying a different kind of attention.”

Activists say the past two years have been characterized by both small wins for justice and police reform, as well as disappointment in city and state government.

Herron cited the formation of the Civilian Review and Accountability Board, which will have the authority to investigate alleged incidents of improper conduct by the police department, as a big step in the direction of police accountability.

A former policy strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky, Herron was also instrumental in passing Breonna’s Law, banning no-knock warrants in Louisville, in 2020.

But many say the corresponding legislation banning no-knock warrants statewide fell far short. The bill, which was altered significantly to pass a Republican-controlled legislature, still allows no-knock warrants in some instances.

Despite some wins in the past two years, ultimately they still want accountability for the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

“We never saw the cops be held accountable. Not even for the bullets fired into the other apartments,” Hughes said, in reference to the acquittal this month of former police officer Brett Hankison, who was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment when bullets he fired went through a shared wall into a neighboring apartment that night.