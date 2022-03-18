But when war broke out Feb. 24, their Skype calls no longer involved the ordinary, Godfrey told The Washington Post. Instead, she asked her mother: Did her city still have electricity and running water? How often did she hear the air raid sirens blaring? Was she taking shelter in her building’s basement as they had discussed before?

The situation appeared somewhat under control until Feb. 26, when Godfrey called her mother and they Skyped in the dark before Khmyz reached for a small flashlight. Khmyz explained that authorities had asked residents not to turn on their lights at night because it could make them easy targets if the city were bombed. She also shared that she was no longer walking down the three flights of stairs to seek shelter in the basement because the sirens were so constant that she did not have the energy to do so. If she had to hide, she told her daughter, she’d hide in her bathroom or in her bedroom.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Godfrey, 54, recounted her mother telling her that night.

Khmyz’s age and back problems made it nearly impossible for her to flee through a humanitarian corridor on a bus or train, like hordes of Ukrainians had already begun to do. So Godfrey and her husband, Bruce, hatched a plan to fly to Poland with their 30-year-old son and get Khmyz out of Ukraine safely. That day, they called an immigration lawyer and rushed to set up the logistics to get Khmyz home.

But what was supposed to be a relatively quick trip to bring Khmyz back to Biloxi, as WVUE first reported, has turned into an extended stay with no return ticket because of visa issues and now a coronavirus outbreak, the family said.

So far, Bruce Godfrey said, the family has spent about $3,000 out of pocket, and the costs keep adding up. A maze of visa rules and backlogs at the embassy are preventing their return.

For now, the family is staying in a cramped hotel in Warsaw filled with hundreds of refugees who fled Ukraine.

Complicating matters, on March 17, the couple’s son tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite trying to quarantine Khmyz, she is now battling a high fever as the family members, who are all experiencing coronavirus symptoms, attempt to get her tested Friday.

Like the Godfreys, many families of refugees in the United States, as well as Ukrainians fleeing their countries, have flocked to U.S. embassies and consulates — or those of neighboring countries — trying to apply for asylum or some type of temporary visa. To date, more than 3.1 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Most are women and children.

Worried about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Antonina filed a green-card petition last summer on behalf of her mother. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved the petition March 5 — two days before the Godfreys boarded a United Airlines flight to Poland. Bruce, a 67-year-old retired electrician, told The Post the family was aware that the process of actually getting the green card could take years, but given the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries, he figured there must be a way for the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw to expedite things.

The Godfreys landed in Warsaw on March 8 and left their hotel the next morning around 9 with a driver and Klaudia Czerwonka-Kmiotczyk, a volunteer helping Ukrainian refugees cross the border, Bruce said.

Hundreds of miles away, another driver picked up Khmyz at her apartment in Ukraine.

As the Godfreys rode to meet her in Dolhobyczow, a town in eastern Poland close to the border with Ukraine, Antonina’s mind raced to all the possible ways things could go wrong.

“I was so worried,” she told The Post. “She cannot walk. She has some back problems. [I was] terrified.”

Around 3 p.m., their car got to the meeting point where Khmyz was expected to greet them. The couple waited for a couple of minutes until she walked straight into their arms, Antonina said.

“I told her I never ever [would] let her go from my arms anymore,” she told The Post.

The couple’s driver took the family back to their hotel in Warsaw around 10 p.m. They returned to a one-bedroom with a twin bed and a sofa bed for the four of them.

Since then, the family have spent most of their time trying to schedule an appointment with the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, emailing and calling their immigration attorney, and contacting U.S. officials for help.

Bruce said he made two trips to the embassy, but his attempts to get an appointment for his mother-in-law failed after he was turned away for having the wrong kind of appointment. He has tried to make another appointment, but the embassy’s website has crashed several times, he said.

“It’s like going around and around in circles,” Antonina told The Post. “You cannot talk to somebody. [We] spent a whole day sitting on the computer, on phone calls, nothing. They refused to see us.”

As days went by without a response from the embassy, Khmyz began telling the family that she felt like a burden and wanted to return to her apartment in Ukraine.

“She’s stated several times that she wishes she would have stayed in Ukraine,” Bruce told The Post. “We don’t feel like she’s a burden at all. The only burden we have right now is our government.”

Adding to the complexity of the situation is a coronavirus outbreak that has hit the family. In recent days, the couple’s son, who was expected to fly home alone, began experiencing a fever, body aches, stomach flu and a sore throat, as did Bruce.

Bruce dismissed the symptoms as a bug spreading around the hotel until his son tested positive for the virus at the airport Thursday and could not board his flight.

Although Bruce and his son immediately began isolating in another room, by Thursday afternoon, Khmyz had a high fever. Later that night, Antonina was also feeling ill. Like the other three members of the family, Khmyz is vaccinated, but she has not received her booster shot.

“It just seems to me [that] Poland will have a major outbreak,” Bruce told The Post in a follow-up text message. “We have pretty much kept to [ourselves] here including masking most of the time.”

For now, it’s unclear when and how Khmyz will be able to come to the United States.

“We will never leave without her,” Bruce said.

Anna Kushnir, the couple’s 22-year-old daughter, who is taking care of the family’s dog in New Orleans, said she’s having a hard time focusing, sleeping and keeping in touch with her family. She has not seen her grandmother in 14 years.

“I’m super worried,” Kushnir told The Post through tears. “There was a bombing 15 miles from Poland. Half of our family is in Ukraine. … I want my family back. I want my mama to be with me. It’s scary to know that they are all over there.”

Before the coronavirus complication, Bruce said the family had already begun thinking about looking for long-term housing. The hotel was far too packed, and after nearly two weeks in legal limbo, he realized the process could take far longer. But, he said, he understands his family must wait their turn.