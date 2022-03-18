Story continues below advertisement

“I am,” Burnham responds. “Let’s get to it.”

Abrams has long been a Star Trek fan. As Sarah Lyall of the New York Times wrote in March 2019, Abrams has “seen every iteration of ‘Star Trek’ and can recite with picayune detail the obscure plot points from incidents buried deep in the canon.” In her book “Lead From the Outside,” Abrams uses Star Trek scenes to illustrate how she solves problems. And she told the Times she had stayed up late binge-watching “Discovery” in the middle of her last bid for Georgia governor, in 2018.

So Abrams happily agreed to play the part when the show’s creators approached her in 2021, Michelle Paradise, the show’s executive producer, told Variety. Abrams’s one condition was that the creators not spoil the show for her and give her only the directions necessary to complete her scene, Paradise said.

“She was very specific about that,” Paradise told Variety. “She wanted to be able to just watch it and enjoy when the show finally came out. So, yeah, we avoided all the spoilers.”

Paradise told Deadline “there’s no one better” than Abrams for the role in a scene that she described as an important moment in the show’s narrative arc. “She did such an incredible job, it was a privilege for all of us to get to work with her, and we’re so grateful she joined us for that,” Paradise said.

The scene was filmed in Toronto in August, Variety reported. Abrams’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Friday.

Abrams, the only Democrat in the Georgia gubernatorial race, is running to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in November. Once the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, Abrams narrowly lost her bid for the governor’s office in 2018. After the loss, she was widely considered to be a potential running mate for Joe Biden, and Abrams has made no secret of her ambitions for the Oval Office.

But outside of her role as a politician, Abrams is a polymath of sorts. She has written eight romance novels and started a couple of small businesses. In college and high school, Abrams directed and acted in plays, Variety reported. That may explain why she took so naturally to her recent television role, Paradise told the outlet.