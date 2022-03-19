The shooting happened during the 16th annual Hood-Nic car show. Its organizers said in a Facebook post that several people were “shot by an unknown suspect.”

“We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “… The full extent of injuries has not yet been disclosed. State Patrol is currently investigating the situation.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to contact law enforcement.

Sadler said as many as 10 people were hurt in the shooting. He declined to provide additional details, including the conditions of the victims or whether a suspect was in custody.

The name of the business where the shooting occurred was not immediately released.

The Hood-Nic Foundation’s mission, according to its website, is to support children in its communities. It holds events to raise money for scholarships and school supplies, the site states.

“The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together,” the group said in a Facebook post. “This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers.”