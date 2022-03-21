A man — identified by police as 24-year-old Mohammad Moiz Omar — had stormed into Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, about 15 miles from Toronto. He started spraying the back of the prayer group while wielding a hatchet, police said, in what they added “is believed to be a hate-motivated incident.”

Some people ran outside coughing — their noses and eyes stinging from the chemicals. But before any of the approximately 20 worshipers were harmed, a group of them tackled the man to the ground, a congregant told the Toronto Star.

“There was one young congregant who immediately noticed the [ax in the man’s] hand and immediately knocked it off to the ground,” Noorani Sairally said. “And then that’s when everybody kind of jumped on him to wrestle him to the ground.”

The worshipers were able to hold him down until authorities arrived. But while they did, the man allegedly delivered a stinging message: “He kept saying like, 'I hate Muslims, I hate Muslims,” worshiper Mohammed Messaoudi said in an interview with CityNews.

Omar has been charged with a slew of offenses — including uttering threats, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life, mischief to religious property and assault with a weapon.

The attack came four days after the United Nations declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, highlighting concern over the growing hate against Muslims around the world.

According to a 2021 U.N. report, anti-Muslim hatred has risen “to epidemic proportions,” with Muslims facing disproportionate restrictions, widespread stigmatization and limits on accessing citizenship. In Canada, more Muslims “have been killed in targeted hate-attacks” in the last five years than in any other Group of Seven country, per the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

For the congregation at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, the Saturday offensive brought back painful memories of other attacks against Muslims, including a 2017 incident when a man fired at 50 worshipers in a mosque near Quebec City, killing six and injuring another 19.

When the screams pierced the air of the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre on Saturday, Sairally said he wondered if his mosque would face the same fate.

“As much as I want to shake this off and go about life, there is a scar,” he told the Globe and Mail. “This is one thing that is playing in my mind over and over again. It was a very traumatic and frightening event that happened.”

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the mosque is examining ways to increase security.

“Do we have to take steps of locking the mosque after a certain time, which then leaves people outside of the mosque, which is kind of the same thing as a lockdown? Yeah, I mean, those are the conversations we’re having right now,” Ibrahim Hindy, Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre’s imam, told the Toronto Star.

Much like the Mississauga mosque, places of worship across different faiths are grappling with heightened security concerns after a string of attacks.

On Jan. 15, an armed man took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Tex., in a standoff that lasted about 11 hours. Last year, a Buddhist temple was burned in Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo neighborhood. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said 100 acts of vandalism, arson and destruction in churches had taken place from May 2020 to October 2021.

Condemning the recent mosque attack, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said such violence “has no place” in Canada.

Here at the beautiful Dar Al Tawheed.



This morning at dawn, a man came with an axe and pepper spray, and was courageously tackled by worshippers.



The carpets are being cleaned - and the worshippers are already reading Quran inside again. pic.twitter.com/U5tHwIztKe — Mustafa Farooq (@mfarooq45) March 19, 2022

But the physical reminders of the violence in Mississauga were slowly swept away by Saturday afternoon. The mosque’s red carpets were being cleaned as worshipers — steadfast on not letting the attack deter them from their prayers — stepped inside again to read the Koran.