The large, deadly tornado that devastated communities in eastern New Orleans Tuesday night rated “at least” EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for twister intensity, is the most recent case.
“No matter where you live, be aware of the weather risk on a particular day. Don’t assume based on the calendar — or where you live — there won’t be severe weather,” says AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
Atlanta, 2008
A rotating thunderstorm entered downtown Atlanta during the evening of March 14. The storm spawned a deadly EF2 tornado that damaged numerous high-rises downtown and struck a SEC basketball tournament game at the Georgia Dome.
Raleigh, 2011
An EF3 tornado hit downtown Raleigh on April 16, 2011, spurring the issuance of a tornado emergency for the city. Six people died in the tornado, which was on the ground for roughly 67 miles.
Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, 2011
An EF4 tornado obliterated much of Tuscaloosa, Ala., during the infamous Super Outbreak of April 27, 2011. Sixty-four people perished. The same tornado, which was on the ground for more than 80 miles, also devastated northern areas of Birmingham.
Joplin, 2011
Joplin, Mo., was hit by a devastating EF5 tornado on May 22, 2011. A staggering 158 people died in the tornado, which proved the deadliest to strike the United States since 1947.
Springfield, Mass., 2011
An EF3 tornado touched down in Springfield, Mass., on June 1, 2011. It tracked 39 miles to the east and killed four people amid a Great Plains-style outbreak of severe weather in New England. Many were reminded of the June 9, 1953, F5 tornado that hit Worcester, Mass., killing 94 people.
Moore, Okla., 2013
Moore, Okla. — a suburb on the south side of Oklahoma City — is no stranger to tornadoes. It was hit by an F5 in 1999 and an F4 in 2003. Another top-tier tornado, rated EF5, killed two dozen people there on May 20, 2013.
Dallas, 2015
A tornado that touched down in eastern Dallas during the evening of Dec. 26 went on to cause 10 fatalities in the metro-area, half of which occurred on Interstate 30 and Highway 90. The tornado was an EF4 that became the deadliest on record for Dallas County in December.
New Orleans, 2017
An EF3 tornado tracked from New Orleans East to Lake Borgne on Feb. 7, 2017. A “debris ball” was evident on radar where the twister lofted pieces of torn-apart buildings. Thirty-three people were injured, six seriously.
Dayton, Ohio, 2019
On May 27, 2019, an EF4 tornado hit the northern suburbs of Dayton. One person died and half a billion dollars in damages resulted.
Nashville, 2020
A devastating EF3 tornado carved a path through downtown Nashville on the night of March 2, 2020. Five people died. Another 18 were killed by an EF4 that touched down in Cookeville, about 50 miles to the east.
