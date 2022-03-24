But Jones was at work right around the time they were making those very arguments to the judge, they later conceded. Specifically, he was at his recording studio in Austin in the middle of broadcasting four hours of “The Alex Jones Show.” Just as his lawyers were about to argue he was too sick to testify, Jones warned listeners that a cabal of global elites plan to start a nuclear war or otherwise trigger a global crisis in the coming months to cover up massive financial crimes they’ve committed over the decades.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Connecticut state Judge Barbara Bellis denied the motion for a postponement. But Jones didn’t show for the deposition scheduled Wednesday. Bellis has now ordered Jones to appear Thursday to give sworn testimony. Opposing lawyers requested the judge issue a warrant for Jones’s arrest if he fails to show again.

Jones’s lawyers and Infowars did not respond Wednesday night to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Jones is being sued by multiple families whose relatives died in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. For years, Sandy Hook families have said Jones was grifting off claims that the shooting — in which 20 children and six school staffers were killed — was a “false flag” operation staged by “crisis actors.” During a 2019 deposition, he renounced those statements and admitted the shooting had happened, blaming his previous false claims on “a form of psychosis.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I talk four hours a day, and I can’t remember what I talked about sometimes a week ago,” Jones said during that deposition.

In 2018, several of them sued Jones for defamation in Texas and Connecticut. In November, after years of litigation, Judge Bellis ruled that Jones was liable by default in the Connecticut case after he and his companies refused to obey court orders to provide financial records and other documents, The Post reported.

Bellis said Jones and his companies engaged in “a pattern of obstructive conduct” that thwarted the normal court process and prevented the Sandy Hook families from pursing their case.

After the judge ruled against Jones, the case moved to a phase in which a jury will eventually decide how much Jones will have to pay in damages, which is why the deposition is still necessary.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Attorneys representing several Sandy Hook families said in filings that Jones was supposed to be deposed late last year, but the proceeding had been delayed several times. During a deposition, lawyers for the families would have the opportunity to ask Jones questions on the record under oath. His answers might later be used in a trial if the case doesn’t come to a settlement.

In requesting another postponement, one of Jones’s lawyers, Norman Pattis, said in a court filing Monday that he had received a phone call earlier that day about his client’s health. The caller, whom Pattis didn’t identify in his motion, told him that Jones was being cared for by a doctor for “medical conditions that require immediate, and possibly, emergency testing.” Pattis told the court he then spoke with someone claiming to be that doctor, who recommended Jones not go through with the deposition.

Jones asked his lawyer not to disclose his medical conditions or the identity of the doctor caring for him in the court record, Pattis said. His attorneys submitted earlier this week to the judge a letter that was supposedly from the doctor.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It didn’t sway her. In denying his motion, Bellis acknowledged that the health problems the doctor outlined were “potentially serious." But, the judge continued, they weren’t serious enough for Jones to obey the doctor’s orders to stay home and rest, opting instead to keep broadcasting from his studio.

“Mr. Jones cannot unilaterally decide to continue to engage in his broadcasts, but refuse to participate in a deposition,” she wrote in her order denying his motion.

An attorney representing the Sandy Hook families suing Jones called the doctor’s note and the sickness claim “completely bogus.”

The “obvious gambit,” lawyer Christopher Mattei wrote in court documents, “represents yet another threadbare attempt to delay these proceedings and to shield Mr. Jones from an experience that puts him in peril — not because he is ill but because he will be under oath and bound to tell the truth.”

Mattei later denounced Jones’s bid for a delay as “a cowardly display intended to cheat the plaintiffs of their right to put him under oath and ask him questions,” Connecticut Public Radio reported.