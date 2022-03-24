“When I opened the [front door], the neighbor’s house is in the street,” said Heirsch, a truck driver who first recounted the story to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

The tornado that struck the east side of New Orleans that evening left thousands without power and at least one dead. It was strong enough that it rocked the foundation of Heirsch’s neighbors’ house and sent it flying toward the middle of Prosperity Street.

His neighbors, a woman identified by the Associated Press as Dea Castellanos and a man who lived with her, had made it out of the house unscathed, but their teenage daughter, who uses a wheelchair and was connected to a ventilator that night, was still trapped inside the house, Heirsch said. Castellanos’s daughter, who has muscular dystrophy, wound up trapped in her bedroom yelling for help, the AP reported.

Castellanos told the wire service through an interpreter that as the tornado hit the ground, she felt the house spinning before it tossed her one-story home about 30 feet from its lot, leaving it in the middle of the street.

“The wife was screaming frantically,” Heirsch told The Post. The man who lives with Castellanos had a flashlight, he added, and was “disoriented and screaming.”

Quickly, other neighbors came out to help the couple. Heirsch said he called 911 to ask for an ambulance and requested firefighters and the energy company. The pressure of the tornado had ruptured the home’s gas pipe, which made a loud whistling sound, and Heirsch worried the house could catch fire with the teenager inside.

Not even the dispatcher could believe what he described, Heirsch said.

“It’s in the middle of the street?” Heirsch recounted the dispatcher shouting on the other side of the line.

“Yes ma’am,” an exasperated Heirsch replied. “Do you want to come in and check?”

Within minutes, firefighters arrived. About 20 minutes after that, Heirsch said, the energy company arrived and ordered everyone to stay away from the home as a crew of firefighters, and some neighbors, entered and dug the teenager out from the debris. They disconnected her from the ventilator, placed her on a gurney and walked her to the ambulance.

She was transported to the hospital, where she underwent surgery, Heirsch said. As of late Wednesday, Heirsch said he was told she was in stable condition.

St. Bernard Parish officials did not respond to messages from The Post inquiring about the rescue operation. Castellanos also did not immediately reply to a message from The Post.

Parish President Guy McInnis told the AP that the girl was “doing fine.”

The morning after the tornado, the family, who is from Honduras, came back to check what was left of their property. A group of neighbors, including Heirsch, handed them trash bags and tote bags for them to recover as many of their belongings as possible before heading back to the hospital to be with their daughter.

“That house is totaled,” Heirsch said. “One side of the house is completely missing.”

Heirsch said he is storing some of the family’s belongings in his garage and on his patio. The 58-year-old, who rebuilt his house after Hurricane Katrina nearly 17 years ago, said severe weather and natural disasters are just a part of living in New Orleans.