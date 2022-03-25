“If you look at the Georgetown Day School’s curriculum, it is filled and overflowing with critical race theory,” Cruz said, referring to the intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. Combating the movement has become a rallying cry for conservatives.

Among the stack was a white paperback with large, bright orange letters: “The End of Policing,” Alex S. Vitale’s 2017 book that analyzes modern policing and makes the case for defunding the police.

But Cruz’s use of the prop had a different outcome than the senator probably intended. Sales of the book are skyrocketing.

“Thanks to Ted Cruz, The End of Policing is now the #1 Best Seller in Gov. Social Policy,” Vitale tweeted Tuesday, including a screenshot of the Amazon ranking.

As of Friday morning, the book is No. 1 in Amazon’s sociology of race relations category.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) presented several books that he claimed were taught at Georgetown Day School when he questioned Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 22. (The Washington Post)

In a statement on Twitter, Vitale said he was “honored” Cruz recognized his book as a critical race theory text. Still, he added that he found the senator’s reference to the book misguided in the context of questioning Jackson.

“This seems to be just another example of the Senator’s intentional confusing of a specific school of legal scholarship and the broader effort to shed light on the nature and history of racism in America,” wrote Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College who was born and raised in Texas.

Cruz is among a large group of Republican lawmakers who have equated the high-level academic study of critical race theory to any reference or teaching of present-day racism. According to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit newsroom focused on education, legislators in 36 states have either proposed or passed bills to “restrict education on racism, bias, the contributions of specific racial or ethnic groups to U.S. history, or related topics.” The movement has led to books being challenged at what the American Library Association has called an “unprecedented” rate.

During the days-long confirmation hearing this week, GOP lawmakers questioned Jackson about her thoughts on critical race theory, suggesting it influenced her time on the bench.

In response to Cruz’s questions about the books taught or suggested at Georgetown Day School, Jackson said the topic has no relation to her job.

“I have not reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas — they don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am, respectfully, here to address,” she said.

Cruz’s questioning went viral, with some people noting that the senator was offering an appropriate syllabus for those interested in learning more about critical race theory.

“Video of the best endorsement yet for The End of Policing,” Vitale tweeted.

I love how many (fellow) Texans are getting the book because of Cruz. https://t.co/yxJU6qDSe8 — Alex Vitale (@avitale) March 24, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) suggested on Twitter that Cruz never read the book.

“When you’re showing off the next book you want banned with the perfect edges and everything to underscore to everyone you haven’t actually read it,” she wrote.

In his statement, Vitale suggested that Cruz’s stunt could have the opposite of his intended effect.