The ride, which opened in December, has been closed indefinitely during the police investigation, and its sister ride, the Orlando Slingshot, has been closed temporarily out of respect for the boy’s family, said John Stine, a spokesperson for the Slingshot Group, which owns the two rides.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are devastated,” Stine told The Washington Post. “Our heart goes out to the family of this young man.”

Stine said it is not known how the boy, who has not been publicly identified, fell from the ride but that no other riders were injured.

Advertisement

Witnesses told FOX 35 Orlando that they saw the boy fall from the ride and then watched his parents panic.

“At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer, and it was a person laying on the ground,” Montrey Williams told the news station about the incident. “Everyone was just panicking and screaming.”

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the boy’s death investigation is in the “very early stages.” No further information is available at this time, police said.

The Orlando Free Fall rises high into the sky while rotating in a circle, giving up to 30 riders a view of ICON Park, an entertainment complex, according to a media release leading up to the ride’s debut. Once it reaches the top, it tilts forward 30 degrees facing toward the ground, then drops nearly 400 feet at speeds of more than 75 mph, the release stated.