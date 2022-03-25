During a press briefing, Mina offered his “deepest condolences” to Tyre’s family members and friends. “We can’t image the pain and anguish that his family must be going through,” the sheriff said.

It is not yet known how the teen fell from the ride, but it does not appear that any other riders were injured. Mina said deputies are investigating whether Tyre’s death was an accident, describing the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Any potential safety issues will be investigated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened in December, has been closed indefinitely during the investigation, and its sister ride, the Orlando Slingshot, has been closed temporarily out of respect for the teenager’s family, said John Stine, a spokesperson for the Slingshot Group, which owns and operates the rides.

“We are devastated,” Stine told The Washington Post. “Our heart goes out to the family of this young man.”

Witnesses told FOX 35 Orlando that they saw the teen fall from the ride and then watched his parents panic.

“At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer, and it was a person laying on the ground,” Montrey Williams told the news station about the incident. “Everyone was just panicking and screaming.”

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen’s death investigation is in the “very early stages.” No further information is available at this time, police said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which collects data on incidents involving amusement park rides, said the most recent numbers show an annual average of 34,700 injuries associated with amusement attractions, including waterslides, from 2017 to 2019, and 12,400 injuries reported from hospital emergency departments in 2020. The decrease in 2020 is likely the result of closures due to covid-19, the commission said.

Since 2018, there have been at least 14 deaths — not counting Thursday’s incident — associated with amusement attractions, according to the agency.

The Orlando Free Fall rises high into the sky while rotating in a circle, giving up to 30 riders a view of ICON Park, an entertainment complex, according to a media release leading up to the ride’s debut. Once it reaches the top, it tilts forward 30 degrees facing toward the ground, then drops nearly 400 feet at speeds of more than 75 mph, the release stated.