His crime? Using a permanent marker to draw 45 small marks on the gym floor at a public sports facility.

For years, Guney had visited the Central Park Recreation Center to play pickleball, a tennis-like game with ping-pong-like paddles that’s now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. While many rec centers in Denver have pickleball lines painted on the courts, the gym at the Central Park facility does not. In what his lawyer now calls “a complete misunderstanding,” Guney on March 14 used a permanent marker to indicate where parks and recreation staffers should plop down the removable yellow markings that had to be set up every Monday and Wednesday for pickleball play.

Denver Parks & Recreation determined that was a crime. Administrators there banned Guney from parks facilities and contacted police, who issued an affidavit seeking a warrant for Guney’s arrest. Guney is accused of causing $9,344 worth of damage, which is what the parks and recreation department says it would cost to refinish the gym floor.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the department said it has a responsibility to Denver residents to protect city property.

“Defacing or damaging public property is unacceptable, a criminal offense and will not be tolerated in any of our public buildings or spaces,” a spokesperson said.

Guney’s attorney, Hollynd Hoskins, said Guney is remorseful and willing to perform community service and cover any reasonable costs of repairs.

“He’s willing to do anything, including any amount of community service, tutoring, mentoring at-risk kids in order to make amends and to be able to gain his membership back,” she said. “And obviously, he would like to stay out of jail.”

A spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the office has “yet to accept or refuse this case for prosecution,” meaning there’s still a chance that prosecutors could decide not to go after Guney.

Pickleball players at the Central Park facility have been requesting permanent lines on the court for several years now, according to Hoskins, who is a pickleball player herself. In January, Guney wrote to parks and recreation administrators requesting a meeting at the behest of the other players, who had come to call him “the mayor of pickleball.”

The meeting was ultimately scheduled for March 9. Although parks employees made no promises, they were open to the idea of adding permanent lines at some point in the future and in the meantime asked Guney to provide the staff with drawings indicating how the temporary courts should be set up on pickleball days.

The next Monday, March 14, Guney arrived early to set up the pickleball courts and stayed late to help break them down. According to Hoskins, the staff had previously drawn on the floor with a black marker to show where the temporary yellow markings should be set up. While breaking down for the day, Guney noticed the marks were fading and went to the front desk to request a black marker. Then, he went back into the gymnasium and made new marks, in some cases correcting or repositioning the old ones.

Later that day, a staffer noticed the marks and alerted a supervisor. After identifying Guney on the gym’s surveillance footage, the staff reported the incident to police.

Hoskins said Guney didn’t know anything was wrong until Tuesday evening, when he got an email saying his gym membership was suspended indefinitely. A day after that, he received a phone call from the police department. After hanging up, Guney penned an email to the same parks employees he’d met with just a few days earlier.

“I got a call from a detective and he stated that Central Park Rec center is accusing me of vandalizing the floor,” he wrote March 16. “I am so shocked and saddened by this statement. I am not a criminal. I am a 71 years old retiree and I have never damaged anything in my life.”

Guney added that he would like to work with the staff to resolve the issue: “I think we can talk and come to an agreement without any further action.”

Parks administrators were less receptive. In a separate email exchange the next day, Deputy Manager John Martinez told detectives, “I’m not interested in meeting with Mr. Guney. We want to move forward with charges,” the email cited in the affidavit states.

For now, Hoskins is hoping to work out some sort of arrangement that won’t leave Guney with a criminal record. She told The Post that Guney’s supporters have sent her dozens of letters vouching for him, and a handful of contractors have volunteered to repair the gym floor.

Hoskins also believes the city’s estimate of the damage is way out of line, pointing to a recent broadcast by KDVR that found permanent marker can be removed from hardwood floors with a simple application of rubbing alcohol.

After spending 10 hours in jail, Guney is “petrified” at the prospect of returning, she said.