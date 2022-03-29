But the single piece of paper police found beside his body told a different story.

It was a page from a Medical Board of California document — a 2014 accusation of gross negligence in the care of his patient Bonnie Lee. The woman had been treated by Shock for an ingrown toenail starting in 2011, but “repeated negligent acts” by the doctor led her to have her foot partially amputated in 2012. In 2016, she died at age 73 from an infection in her foot.

While it was never determined that Bonnie Lee’s death was related to Shock’s treatment, her husband, Robert Elmo Lee, placed the blame squarely on the podiatrist. So Lee hatched a plan to have him killed — one involving a hitman, a getaway driver and another participant. Last week, more than three years after Lee was first arrested, a jury convicted the 83-year-old widower of first-degree murder.

“The criminal legal system is complex and lengthy to ensure the constitutionality of all those involved,” Elisa Bubak, a spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, told The Washington Post. “A murder trial of this caliber, with four co-defendants, was not unusual in its length.”

Lee will remain in custody until he is sentenced later this spring. His attorney, Jeffrey Allan Silvia, did not respond to an email or phone calls from The Post.

Over the course of Lee’s trial, which began Feb. 11, prosecutors with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office outlined for jurors what they believe led to Shock being gunned down outside his home on Aug. 1, 2018.

That day, Shock did some maintenance at his rental properties and later picked up his grandson from school, according to investigative reports. Shock and his wife, Nancy, then went out to dinner before spending some time on their back deck. Around 9:30 p.m., Nancy went up to their bedroom. She turned on the fan and dozed off while listening to a podcast — only to wake up to police doing a “protective sweep” around the home.

About 24 minutes after Nancy had retreated for the night, gunshots had resounded in the upscale, suburban neighborhood. A resident told police they had seen “a light colored station wagon with no lights on” driving through the area.

Officials were not able to catch the culprits that night — but the single piece of paper they left behind proved to be the key to cracking the case.

Detective Michael Hitchcock obtained the IP addresses of people who had recently downloaded the Medical Board of California document, finding that Lee had done so one month before Shock’s murder.

By the time Lee’s wife had died, Shock had already been disciplined by the state’s medical board; he admitted to the charges and surrendered his podiatrist license. In June 2018, Shock retired from the office he founded in 1985.

But Lee was still holding a grudge against the doctor, according to one of Lee’s longtime friends. The friend contacted Hitchcock after Shock’s death and reported that Lee had talked about his wife’s death and blamed her podiatrist.

“His wife was his soulmate,” one of Lee’s neighbors, Mario Vanotti, told the Lodi News-Sentinel in 2018. “He visited his wife at the cemetery every day.”

After the conversation, Hitchcock executed a search warrant at Lee’s home and spoke with him about Shock’s death. While he denied killing the podiatrist, Lee told the investigator “he did not like Thomas Shock and was happy he was dead.”

At Lee’s house, officials found the rest of the pages from the medical board document.

While the investigation was pointing toward Lee, detectives also began to identify other suspects. Officials had sent the page found at the murder scene to a fingerprint lab in Sacramento, which discovered a thumbprint on the bottom corner. Investigators linked the print to then-26-year-old Christopher Costello.

Police accused Lee of masterminding a plot that involved Costello and two others named Mallory Stewart and Raymond Jacquett. Costello, who was paid by Lee, told officials that he had met with the widower and discussed killing Shock. He then introduced Lee to Stewart, who was eventually hired as the shooter. Jacquett drove the hitman to the podiatrist’s house.

They have all since been convicted for their roles in the crime.

Stewart in February pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in addition to a weapons charge for pulling the trigger. Last year, Costello was found guilty for his participating role in the murder-for-hire scheme. In December 2019, Jacquett, the getaway driver, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Lee and Stewart’s sentencing on May 16 will mark the end of the three-year-long legal processes.