Wednesday’s rejection sets the stage for the two sides to meet at trial. A jury is to decide how much Jones will pay over his false assertions that the Newtown, Conn., shooting — which left 20 elementary schoolchildren and six adults dead — was “a giant hoax.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The defamation case has already been decided in favor of the families. In one of a series of legal defeats for the far-right commenter over his Sandy Hook falsehoods, Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in November that Jones was liable by default after he and his companies refused to turn over documents as required by the court.

She found him in contempt of court Wednesday after he skipped two depositions scheduled for last week in his hometown of Austin. His lawyers blamed an undisclosed illness, saying doctors had ordered him to not to work or sit for questioning. Yet as they were making that case, Jones was busy doing a four-hour broadcast of “The Alex Jones Show” at his studio.

Lawyers for the families had wanted him arrested.

In a statement posted to his website before the hearing, Jones said he had a “genuine and long-standing” desire to resolve the lawsuit, noting that the Sandy Hook shooting was “almost a decade behind us.” He portrayed the families’ lawyers as “ambulance chasers” and suggested they aim to destroy “Infowars.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not going to be driven out of business by ambitious lawyers or those who hate dissent,” he said.

The families behind the lawsuit, including relatives of four children and two educators killed in the shooting as well as a first responder who was at the scene, have waged the legal battle against Jones for years. They argue in court records that he has profited from spinning “outrageous, malicious and deeply hurtful lies” he knows to be untrue by suggesting that the shooting was a “false flag” operation perpetuated by “crisis actors.”

His baseless theories, they say, have come with real-life consequences.

“As a result of Jones’s campaign, the families and survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting have been forced to endure malicious and cruel abuse at the hands of ruthless and unscrupulous people,” said the complaint filed in 2018. “On a regular basis, the families and survivors have faced physical confrontation and harassment.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jones recanted his Sandy Hook comments in a 2019 deposition, blaming them on “a form of psychosis.” The settlement offer he extended Tuesday gave a few vague words of contrition: “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

But the families and their lawyers were not appeased. Attorney Christopher Mattei criticized Jones’s absence in the previous week’s scheduled depositions as “a cowardly display intended to cheat the plaintiffs of their right to put him under oath and ask him questions,” Connecticut Public Radio reported.

In seeking Jones’s arrest, the families’ attorneys said his “strategy of obfuscation and delay tactics is now all too familiar territory.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones responded with an “Infowars” post titled “Sandy Hook Mafia Calls For Alex Jones’ Arrest: Legendary Talk Show Host Responds.” In it, he claimed he was “treated worse than somebody on death row.” His lawyers said in court records that he had willingly sat for depositions in other Sandy Hook litigation and was merely “listening to his doctors.”