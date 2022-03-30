The specific information McDaniel requested over the past few years and how much it cost township officials was not immediately clear and was not specified in the 12-page lawsuit filed in September 2021 in a New Jersey trial court. The township seeks to bar McDaniel from filing “meritless complaints with governmental agencies” and seeks unspecified punitive damages.

Neither McDaniel nor an attorney representing the township immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday, but information transparency advocates said that the government suing members of the public over information requests is a red flag — and that such lawsuits are on the rise.

State-level legislation that targets what’s known as “vexatious requesters” — a catchall term for a person the government designates as being a nuisance because of the volume and nature of public records requests they file — has been “picking up steam” in the past five years, said Dave Cuillier, president of the National Freedom of Information Coalition and professor at the University of Arizona School of Journalism.

“This momentum is really dangerous,” Cuillier said of the growing number of states that have tried to make it easier to sideline people from requesting government information. “And it’s a slippery slope: One person’s vexatious requester is another person’s investigative reporter exposing corruption.”

Federal public records laws were put in place to push back against government secrecy after the Cold War turned governmental affairs into a black box, while state-level laws got a boost after Watergate, Cuillier said.

“A lot of folks in power don’t want transparency — it makes it harder, so they find ways to undermine the system, to game the system, and make it harder for people to see what their government is doing,” he said.

In the past five to 10 years, states including Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Utah are among those that have proposed or passed laws that give government agencies a mechanism to deny “vexatious requesters” access to public information.

McDaniel told WNBC News Channel 4, which brought her story to light last week, that she filed information requests about Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss (D) and his administration under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act.

“I’m a homeowner. I pay taxes, so I think I’m entitled to know how my hard-earned tax dollars are being spent,” McDaniel told WNBC. She described herself to the station as a critic of the mayor who ran against him in an election.

The township, in its lawsuit, says McDaniel not only filed numerous requests but disrupted City Council meetings and interacted with municipal employees in a “confrontational and harassing manner.”

In 2017, the lawsuit alleges, McDaniel pointed at a township council member during a meeting and walked toward the official, saying, “I’m going to get you and you’re going to pay.”

Cuillier said the concern with Irvington’s lawsuit is that it mixes what should be separate issues and puts McDaniel’s public records request efforts under the same umbrella as harassment and defamation.

“They’re mad at this person for far more than public records requests,” he said. “Requesting information from our government is a good behavior that should be encouraged; defaming public officials, harassing them, that’s not good behavior, and we have to separate these two concepts.”

Adam Marshall, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said there’s a concern that government entities may wield the term “vexatious requester” against someone they don’t like.

“The idea that sending two records requests a month might be considered vexatious seems pretty crazy to me,” he said of the alleged frequency of McDaniel’s requests to the township.

McDaniel told WNBC that she doesn’t have the money to defend herself in the lawsuit and is afraid.

“I’m really tired,” McDaniel told the station. “I want to live out my last days in peace. I don’t need this.”

Marshall notes that sometimes government agencies can sue in what are known as reverse public information lawsuits to effectively get a court to take action against a requester, often by determining that a request is too broad or that the agency doesn’t have to comply with the request because the information is exempt.

Marshall said such suits are “incredibly dangerous” from the perspective of an informed populace and can have a chilling effect on the public.

“If you know the government might sue you because you’re seeking information about what the government is doing, you might think twice about submitting a records request,” he said.