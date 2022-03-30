Nine months after one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history, millions of condominium residents across Florida are still vulnerable, experts say.

“It’s one of those Tallahassee mysteries to have something that had such overwhelming support in each chamber but that just didn’t get done,” said state Rep. Joseph Geller, a Miami Democrat on the committee that approved the House’s bill. “It’s an issue that demands action, and it’s a disgrace that we couldn’t get something done.”

Survivors and family members expressed deep frustration. “It’s very disheartening that the legislature didn’t pass anything, not even a ‘light’ version,” said Pablo Rodriguez of Miami, whose mother and grandmother both died in the Surfside disaster. “I think it’s a failure from the top down, particularly from the governor, who focused on fake culture war legislation and just brushed this aside.”

The main sticking point in the bill that fizzled out before it could reach the governor was a requirement in the House version for condominium associations to hold money in reserve to make repairs, an issue that plagued the condo board at Champlain Towers South. When engineers found “major structural damage” to the aging 12-story building in 2018, the condo board balked at the $9 million price tag for repairs.

By the time the board agreed to assess unit owners to pay for the work in 2020, the price had grown to $12 million. Each of the 136 unit owners was being asked to pay between $80,000 and $200,000.

Structural repair work was finally scheduled for 2021, but the building imploded before it began. As rescue workers sifted through the massive pile of rubble for weeks searching for victims, local and state leaders vowed to tighten lax laws that govern condominium associations.

The Senate version did not require reserve funds, and some lawmakers said they worried that repair assessments would bankrupt elderly condo residents.

“I think they didn’t want to put these requirements on individuals during an election year,” said state Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican who represents coastal Palm Beach County. “So the Senate leadership stripped that out.”

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represents Surfside, said the “one-size-fits-all” approach to reserves in the House bill didn’t distinguish between wealthy owners who can write checks for repairs as they come up and lower-income owners who may not be able to afford any extra monthly costs.

Pizzo said insurance companies may step in where legislators have failed.

“I’ve been saying since Day 1 that legislation is absolutely important, but this is a marketplace situation,” Pizzo said. “Insurance companies have to price risk accordingly.”

An estimated 1.6 million people live in Florida condos that are more than 50 years old. Champlain Towers South, like its sister building a block away, was 40 years old. Caruso, who was vice chair of the House committee that approved the bill, said many of those buildings don’t keep up on repairs.

“They just keep kicking the can down the road to the next buyer, and that’s not right,” he said. “They defer, defer, defer. You might be able to defer maintenance for five or 10 years, but after that serious issues come up, and buildings start falling apart.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who during the session championed issues such as creating a new elections police force and changing how schools address LGBTQ issues in early grades, declined to weigh in on the condo safety bill negotiations.

“When the factors that caused this tragedy are conclusively identified, the governor will determine what can be done from the state executive perspective, to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again,” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw wrote in an email. “There is also a responsibility upon the legislature to act on this matter.”

DeSantis called for a special session in April on congressional redistricting, and said he’s open to considering other issues, as well. He has said repeatedly that he’s “ready to sign” condo safety legislation if a bill comes to his desk but hasn’t specified what should be in it.

Caruso said passing a condo safety bill during the four-day special session that begins April 19 “is going to be tough. It’s not much time.”

The federal investigation to determine the cause of the collapse is expected to take five years.

Even as safety legislation stalled, building is booming in Surfside. The town has seen “a surge in construction permitting” in the past few months, according to the Surfside building department.

“Unfortunately because of the tragedy, everybody knows Surfside,” said newly elected Mayor Shlomo Danziger. “We gained international notoriety, and not for good reasons.”

Danziger said the Surfside building department helped craft part of the proposed legislation that failed.

“It almost passed,” Danziger said. “I think we’ll have to get it done in Miami-Dade County and then work our way up to the state level.”

Danziger is trying to guide the town through the difficult emotional issues of where to place a memorial to those who died in the collapse, and how to mark the first anniversary of the calamity in June.

He called an emergency town council meeting March 29 to get input from families who lost loved ones in the disaster. The town voted to create a temporary sign with the names of the victims to place on the fence that surrounds the huge hole in the ground where the building once stood.

Some survivors said that even a temporary memorial at the site could discourage a potential buyer.

Pablo Langesfeld, whose daughter Nicole and newlywed husband Luis Sadovnic died in the collapse, said that should not be a consideration.

“If a developer is going to worry about that, the developer should look for another piece of land, not here,” Langesfeld said. “Everybody should know what happened here.”

Families are also grappling with a complex set of lawsuits that will determine how survivors and unit owners are compensated. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved a settlement agreement that would pay about $83 million to victims of the collapse.

Other lawsuits are still pending, as is the sale of the oceanfront property, which is expected to sell for at least $120 million at an auction scheduled for May. Money that comes from the sale and other lawsuits would be divided among those who lost loved ones, and not those who lost only property.

Acrimonious divisions between those whose family members died and those who lost property have marked the court proceedings from the early days of the first lawsuit, which was filed the day after Champlain Towers South collapsed. Survivors who managed to escape the building as it fell say they’re being paid less than half of what their units were worth.

More than 40 unit owners who survived the collapse signed a letter saying the settlement will leave them unable to afford housing in Miami’s expensive market.

“Many of the Owners were present that night, escaped with their children while assisting elderly neighbors, and live with the trauma of the horrifying collapse every day,” the letter states. “Many of the surviving Owners have physical, psychological, and emotional distress suffering chronic conditions, such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.”

At a hearing Wednesday, Hanzman said “everyone in this case is a victim.”

While listening to people who were able to escape the building as it collapsed around them, and also relatives of those who died, Hanzman and others in the courtroom were moved to tears.

“Some of you also lost friend and neighbors, mementos, and some lost property,” Hanzman said about unit owners who objected to the settlement. “But we have 98 people who lost their lives. This case has to be kept in perspective.”

The investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology into why the building collapsed is ongoing. The federal agency recently asked the public for help finding evidence that could give a clue as to why half of Champlain Towers South sheared off one side of the building and pancaked to the ground.