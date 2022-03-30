Oliver did not recite or write the pledge. Instead, the 12th-grader drew a “squiggly line” and turned it in. She claims that, as promised, Arnold gave her a zero, something he has since disputed.

In 2017, Oliver’s mother sued Arnold, the Klein Independent School District and several other teachers at Klein Oak High School who, according to the suit, engaged in a years-long campaign to bully Oliver and violate her First Amendment rights. Oliver, who has since become an adult and taken over the case, also claims school and district officials failed to stop that harassment.

In 2020, a federal judge dismissed Oliver’s lawsuit against the district and all school officials except Arnold.

Lawyers with the civil rights organization American Atheists represented Oliver in the case and on Tuesday announced that, after more than four years, they’d settled with Arnold. As a result, the Texas Association of School Boards — a risk pool funded by school districts across the state — agreed to pay $90,000 on Arnold’s behalf.

“Nonreligious students often face bullying or harassment for expressing their deeply held convictions,” Nick Fish, president of American Atheists, said in a statement. “No one should have to endure the years of harassment, disrespect, and bullying our client faced. The fact that this happened in a public school and at the hands of staff who should know better is particularly appalling.”

Neither Arnold nor his lawyers immediately responded early Wednesday to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Throughout high school, Oliver “respectfully sat” during the pledge hundreds of times, the lawsuit states. She did so over objections to saying the words “under God” and because she “believes many people, especially African Americans do not receive liberty and justice” in the United States.

“I sit because I don’t believe that we live in a country where there’s justice and freedom for all,” Oliver told BBC News in 2017 when she was still attending Klein Oak. At 17, she said she hoped to start a movement to shed light on “big political issues.”

As a result, teachers and students harassed her for years while administrators mustered only “cursory and ineffective” protections, Oliver claims in her suit. The alleged bullying got so bad that her mother pulled her out of Klein Oak for the spring 2017 semester, opting to home-school her instead. When she returned the following school year, the bullying resumed and intensified, court records state.

In August 2017, nearly 50 high-ranking school officials from across the district met for a monthly “collaborative meeting,” U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal wrote in a summary of the case. A district attorney presented to the group on constitutional rights in schools, explaining that students were allowed to abstain from the pledge.

Just before classes began for the year, Klein Oak school officials gathered Oliver’s teachers, including Arnold, to relay that message — Oliver did not have to recite the pledge.

On Sept. 20, 2017, Arnold played Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” before instructing students to write about how the song made them feel, according to Oliver’s lawsuit. He later gave them the pledge-writing assignment, “not to compel orthodoxy,” he said during the legal process, but to show that people sometimes blindly recite it “without thinking about what they are actually saying.” In fact, Arnold added, most students cannot write it out, even after reciting it daily for years.

Arnold said he pairs the two assignments because “many students feel like the song is patriotic, but when directed to pay attention to the words of the song, they feel that the song’s lyrics do not reflect a patriotic intent.”

Administrators later reprimanded Arnold for the pledge-writing assignment, telling him to “be neutral in class discussions” and “sensitive to students’ rights,” according to court documents.

Arnold is still working at Klein Oak High School as a social studies teacher, according to a staff directory. In 2020, the district honored him with an article about his starting a 50th year at the school.