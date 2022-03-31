“We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children,” Jonathan Darnel, one of the intruders, said in a Facebook Live documenting the event, according to court documents.

Now, the nine people face civil rights charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday. They have been charged with conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, “which prohibits threats of force, obstruction and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive health care services,” according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors did not provide the name of the clinic in the indictment.

Court records do not indicate if the nine defendants have attorneys.

Governors in at least two more states on Wednesday signed bills prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks.

The group of nine protesters in D.C. began conspiring through calls and text messages on Oct. 15, 2020, prosecutors said. They were scattered in various states, including Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey, court records show, and agreed to meet in D.C. to execute their plan.

At some point after Oct. 15, Lauren Handy, a 28-year-old from Alexandria, Va., called the clinic to make an appointment for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 under the alias “Hazel Jenkins.”

Handy arrived minutes before the clinic opened and approached a medical specialist, identifying herself as Jenkins, the indictment says.

As the rest of the group waited for the clinic to open, Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Va., created a Facebook event called “No one dies today,” prosecutors said, adding in the description “Starting soon! Tune in!”

Once the facility opened, Darnel started a Facebook Live, and the group “forcefully pushed through the clinic door into the clinic’s waiting room,” the indictment says. As he charged in, Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, N.Y., caused a nurse “to stumble and sprain her ankle,” prosecutors said.

As members of the group blocked the doors with chairs, Paulette Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Mass., allegedly unloaded a duffel filled with a chain and rope. She and four others then sat in the chairs and “chained and roped themselves together,” according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, two others — William Goodman, 52, of the Bronx, N.Y., and Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Mich. — stationed themselves in front of the employee entrance. A patient who had arrived for her appointment attempted to enter the clinic using both doors but she was blocked by the group, the indictment says.

Darnel continued documenting the events on Facebook Live, prosecutors said, at one point saying the “rescuers are doing their job. They’re not allowing women to enter the abortion clinic.”

Handy, who is an active member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising group, according to its website, tweeted Wednesday that she was released after her arrest.

“Thank u for the prayers & kind words,” she wrote. “I encourage people to not forget the victims of abortion violence. They most importantly deserve our tears & prayers."