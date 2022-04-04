Crean said Key West police were called after about 15 of the migrants, whom she identified as being from Russia or other countries from Eastern Europe, walked into Southernmost Beach Cafe.

Story continues below advertisement

After arriving on the scene, Key West police requested assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, including its sub-agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Advertisement

“They docked on a pier there and disembarked and went into the cafe,” said Crean, who referred additional questions to federal investigators.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to questions about how many migrants landed and whether all were screened or taken into custody.

But officials in Monroe County, which includes Key West and the rest of the Florida Keys, said witnesses told them that the 15 migrants who showed up at the cafe may have been part of a larger group of about 40 individuals who traveled in the boat from Cuba.

Story continues below advertisement

The other occupants, most believed to have been from Russia, departed before U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrived at the scene, county leaders said. Although Monroe County officials are accustomed to Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys, they said it was the first time they’ve encountered migrants from Russia or Eastern Europe crossing the Straits of Florida into the United States.

Advertisement

“This is something different and new,” said Monroe County Mayor David Rice, adding that officials initially treated the landing as a “national security event.”

“All we ever do when we have migrants land of any nationality is to make sure they are safe, but these people were not like the usual migrants,” Rice said. “They were well-dressed, on a chartered boat, and hadn’t been adrift for a week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the migrants, many carrying luggage, arrived on a 30-foot vessel. He said there remains “some questions” about how many, if any, of the occupants “dissipated into the community” before they could be apprehended.

Ramsay cautioned it was premature to view this incident as a possible broader trend in migration patterns. Local authorities did not know if the group had recently fled the war or had been in Cuba for some time.

Advertisement

“Anything is possible, but we need more data, intelligence or landings to show this is something unusual versus an anomaly,” said Ramsay, adding he thinks most of the migrants were from Russia, but he did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Shannon Weiner, director of emergency management for Monroe County, said the FBI is also assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and the Department of Homeland Security in investigating the incident. The FBI referred questions to DHS.

Lt. Cmdr Jason Neiman, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard, said the Coast Guard is “aware of the incident and assisting” other federal agencies. Neiman said he is not aware of the Coast Guard interdicting other migrant vessels at sea that include refugees or migrants from Russia or Ukraine.

Nestor J. Yglesias, a spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations, an investigative arm of DHS, said in a statement the agency is “looking into the matter” but declined further comment due to an “ongoing investigation.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian war refugees and their families in the United States are growing increasingly frustrated with efforts to bring their relatives into this country.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that hundreds of refugees from Ukraine were gathered at the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, joining refugees from around the globe.

Last month, President Biden said the United States would accept as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but the administration has yet to establish a way for them to arrive into the country directly.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a month ago, more than 4 million residents have fled Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Russians are also believed to have fled that country to escape economic sanctions and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on domestic dissent against the war.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Russian citizens have also been stranded in countries around the world after airlines canceled flights to and from Russia.

Traditionally, the process for admitting migrants and refugees into the United States requires multiple security screenings that can take months or years to complete.

Before Biden’s announcement last month, fewer than 700 Ukrainians and eight Russians had been admitted as refugees from Oct. 1 to Feb. 28, State Department records show. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for updated data since Biden’s announcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has encountered more Ukrainian and Russian nationals at air, land and sea ports and borders this fiscal year, including in Florida, where their numbers rose from 92 in October to 434 in February.

Story continues below advertisement

CBP encountered more than 19,000 people from both countries since the fiscal year began Oct. 1, the majority from Russia, close to last year’s total of more than 22,600. Most requested admission at ports of entry, CBP records show.

Advertisement

Many Ukrainians have been admitted on a temporary status known as humanitarian parole, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration has been warning migrants from countries such as Cuba and Haiti for months to avoid risking drowning by making the hazardous journey by sea, which is far less common than attempting to cross at land borders in Mexico.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in July after social unrest in Cuba that “the time is never right to attempt migration by sea.”