Martin was among the people seriously wounded in Sunday’s shooting and remains hospitalized under police supervision; police said he will be transferred to the county jail once his medical care is complete.

Martin is the older brother of Dandrae Martin, 26, whom police arrested Monday and named a “related suspect” in the incident. The younger Martin is charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives have executed warrants at at least three residences as they seek a motive for the shooting, in which “multiple” gunmen are believed to be involved. Investigators recovered more than 100 spent shell casings at the scene, along with a stolen handgun police said had been “converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.”

Advertisement

Investigators are working to untangle what happened at the chaotic scene where gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday along a stretch of downtown Sacramento known for bars and clubs, just a block from the state Capitol.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday that police arrived at the scene to the sound of gunshots and found a “very large crowd” and several shooting victims. The crime scene, Lester said, was “very complex and complicated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lester said a “large fight” preceded the shooting. A video posted to social media showing a brawl unfolding on a sidewalk as the shooting erupts, though Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police spokesman, told The Washington Post Sunday that “we can’t confirm if that fight is what caused the shooting, or if there were two things going on at once.”

The six people killed in the shooting ranged in age from 21 to 57. They were identified Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; and Melinda Davis, 57.

Advertisement

Roughly 100 people gathered in downtown Sacramento on Monday as the victims were named and loved ones mourned. A man who identified himself as Harris’s cousin spoke from the crowd, and then was invited to speak from the microphones at the front.

Story continues below advertisement

“A change has to start,” the man, Jackie Henderson, said. “When the hell are we going to let it start?”