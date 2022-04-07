War in Ukraine
Boston Marathon bans runners from Russia, Belarus weeks before race

By Jaclyn Peiser
Today at 4:20 a.m. EDT
A passerby walks on the Boston Athletic Association's iconic blue and yellow marathon finish line on May 8, 2019. (Iaritza Menjivar for The Washington Post)

Runners living in Russia and Belarus are barred from participating in this year’s Boston Marathon — even after they qualified for the elite race, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” Tom Grilk, the president and chief executive of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a news release. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The announcement was made less than two weeks before the April 18 marathon, which attracts runners and spectators from across the globe each year. Organizers did not specify how many athletes from Russia and Belarus had qualified for the marathon. Last year, 35 runners from Russia entered the Oct. 11 race, which was delayed by the pandemic. No Belarusian runners were listed in that race, which included about 18,000 participants.

The Boston Athletic Association joins several sports organizations around the world that have barred athletes from the two countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Feb. 28, the International Olympic Committee became the first major organization to recommend banning athletes or officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in individual or team sports. The IOC also recommended that "no national symbols, colors, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

That same day, FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, and the Union of European Football Associations announced that Russia and Belarus were suspended from participating in international competitions. FIFA upheld the rule last month after Russia requested a freeze on the ban as World Cup qualifying rounds approached.

The National Hockey League, International Skating Union and international governing bodies for track and field, tennis, curling, volleyball, rugby, gymnastics, badminton, Formula One and sailing have all announced similar restrictions and sanctions. Such bans reverse decades of Russian participation in Western sports, leaving the country deeply isolated since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Several Russian athletes, federations and teams have appealed the bans to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, an organization based in Switzerland that settles disputes among international athletic groups. In a news release on Tuesday, the court announced that it is overseeing pending cases against FIFA, the European Olympic Committees, the International Skating Union, World Rowing, World Rugby and the International Gymnastics Federation, among others.

In its announcement Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association said Russians and Belarusians who do not currently live in the countries are still eligible to participate in the marathon.

“These athletes, however, will not be able to run under the flag of either country,” the news release said.

The association added that the ban is indefinite and said that organizers will “make reasonable attempts” to refund the athletes who are no longer allowed to participate “within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions.”

As for Ukrainians who planned to run this year, the association offered to defer participation to next year or offer refunds. Last year, a dozen runners from Ukraine entered the race.

