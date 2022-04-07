A mayor denied using racial slurs. Then came the secret recordings.

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso denied using racial slurs. He told reporters he found accusations that he had repeatedly called Black people the n-word “offensive.” He defended himself by saying he had many Black friends. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then, a local newspaper published audio recordings in which Bonaccorso, the longtime mayor of Clark Township, N.J., called Black people the n-word and “spooks.” He also slammed women working as police officers, saying they were all “disasters.”

On Tuesday, Bonaccorso admitted to using “hurtful and insensitive language.”

“It was wrong. I am embarrassed and ashamed to have spoken that way about a race of people,” the mayor said in a nearly five-minute video posted to the town’s official YouTube channel.

Bonaccorso’s apology came a week after NJ Advance Media released the audio recordings and reported that Clark Township had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to hide them from the public. Since they came to light, the mayor and other town leaders have faced mounting pressure. On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) called on Bonaccorso, a Republican who’s served as mayor since 2001, to resign immediately.

Bonaccorso has not done so. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post Wednesday night.

The origin story of the recordings that now implicate Bonaccorso starts with Clark police Lt. Antonio Manata, who has claimed he was “outspoken” against the racism and sexism he encountered since he began working for the department in 2007. But he couldn’t stop it, because “no one in power in Clark was able to control” Bonaccorso and other leaders, according to a lawsuit Manata and his lawyer drafted in late 2019 but never filed.

Between November 2018 and July 2019, Manata made several secret recordings of Bonaccorso, Clark’s police chief and a sergeant assigned to the police department’s internal affairs unit, according to the draft lawsuit. He then threatened to turn whistleblower, file the lawsuit against the town and expose the recordings.

Instead, the town agreed to pay Manata and his lawyer $400,000 if he agreed to turn over the recordings and not sue. Under the settlement they made in January 2020, Manata also kept drawing a paycheck without actually working, until he retired last month, adding nearly $290,000 to the original payout.

For more than two years, the plan worked. The recordings stayed hidden — until last week when NJ Advance Media published them while exposing Clark’s six-figure settlement with Manata. Since then, criticism against town officials and pressure for Bonaccorso to resign has snowballed.

At first, the mayor fought back against the allegations and criticism.

“I have many, many Black friends in my life, many of them, and employees here and everything else,” he told NJ Advance Media, although he repeatedly declined to listen to the recordings the newspaper had obtained. “I mean, I’ve been here for 22 years, never had a problem, and all of a sudden this is coming up?

“I find it offensive.”

At a Monday town council meeting, Bonaccorso did not apologize to the dozens of residents who attended. Instead, he told them he had wanted to “vigorously fight” when Manata threatened to sue and disagreed with the “business decision” to settle.

Clark resident La’Tesha Sampson, who’s Black, told WNBC that she went to the meeting hoping her mayor would give the people he serves “a heart response” to the recordings, which she called “really, really disturbing.” Sampson said she left disappointed, according to the TV station.

On Tuesday, Bonaccorso changed course with the apology video.

“I made mistakes. And I’d like to apologize for the pain I caused to the residents of Clark, my family, my friends, and all those that were offended by my comments,” he said. “They had a right to expect more from me.”

But, Bonaccorso added, he’s learned from those mistakes. He said participating in Black Lives Matter marches in the months after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis showed him “a much bigger picture of how discrimination played into a complex history,” which challenged his assumptions.

“I am very different person in 2022 than I was in 2020,” he said, adding, “The world is a teacher.”

Bonaccorso was criticized for comments he made about race at one of those marches. In June 2020, demonstrators asked him to proclaim he was “pro-Black,” NJ Advance Media reported at the time. Bonaccorso told the crowd, “I am pro-Black for all the good Black people that I know in my life.” Four days later, he said in a Facebook post he’d failed to clearly communicate what he wanted to say, which was, “unequivocally yes.”

“I pride myself on the fact that I never judge someone based on their skin color; but, only on who they are as a person and how they treat others,” Bonaccorso wrote in the post.

In Tuesday’s apology video, although Bonaccorso admitted to using “hurtful and insensitive language” toward a specific “race of people," he suggested that doing so — repeatedly using the n-word and saying they should hang Black people from ropes in the town recreation center — never affected how he behaved.

“I have never discriminated against anyone based on race, gender, and or any other groupings," he said. "I always treat people respectfully and fairly.”

