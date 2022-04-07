Michigan Gov. Whitmer sues in bid to protect access to abortion

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to protect legal abortion in her state if the Supreme Court rolls back its landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling. A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion has been superseded for nearly 50 years by the Roe decision. But if the Supreme Court overturns the nationwide right to abortion or leaves it to states to decide, the legislation could take effect. Whitmer is attempting to prevent that, asking that the state Supreme Court declare abortion protected under Michigan’s constitution.

“If Roe is overturned, abortion could become illegal in Michigan in nearly any circumstance — including in cases of rape and incest — and deprive Michigan women of the ability to make critical health care decisions for themselves,” she said in a statement. “This is no longer theoretical: it is reality.”

The move comes amid a flurry of state-level actions being undertaken amid the nation’s most serious threat to abortion access in almost five decades. In anticipation that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will scale back Roe, Republican-led states have approved new restrictions while Democratic-led states shore up protections. The measures have the potential to reshape the U.S. abortion landscape by this summer, when a ruling is expected from the high court.

In what her office cast as the first lawsuit filed by a governor to protect abortion access since the Supreme Court indicated a willingness to potentially weaken Roe, Whitmer is suing prosecuting attorneys in the 13 Michigan counties where abortion providers operate. The prosecutors would be required to prosecute violations of the state’s abortion law if it were to take effect.

The law makes it a felony to provide an abortion except in cases where ending a pregnancy is necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman. If the procedure results in the woman’s death, the offense is considered manslaughter. There is no exception for rape or incest.

Whitmer described it as “one of the most extreme laws in the country” in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

The complaint filed in Oakland County circuit court argues the legislation violates the Michigan constitution’s due process right to privacy and equal protection clause forbidding discriminatory laws. It asks that the court prevent enforcement of the law and declare that the state constitution protects the right to abortion.

“The question of how to construe (the statute) in light of changing federal law, and whether Michigan residents may seek a medically safe and necessary procedure is necessary now,” the complaint states, “and may soon become even more so because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s imminent decision.”

Access to abortion is necessary to allow women “to participate fully and equally in society,” the complaint argues, describing it as a “common, safe, and key component of reproductive healthcare.”

About 29,670 abortions were reported in Michigan in 2020, where 27 providers operate, according to the complaint. Eighty-nine percent of the procedures were performed in the first 12 weeks of gestation. The vast majority were performed without immediate complications.

In her statement, the governor said that health, rather than politics, should drive medical decisions.

“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going to fight like hell and use all the tools I have as governor to ensure reproductive freedom is a right for all women in Michigan,” she said. “If the U.S. Supreme Court refuses to protect the constitutional right to an abortion, the Michigan Supreme Court should step in. We must trust women — our family, neighbors, and friends — to make decisions that are best for them about their bodies and lives.”

