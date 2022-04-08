Pink Floyd releases first new song in nearly three decades for Ukraine

Even after BoomBox frontman Andriy Khlyvnyuk ditched his United States tour and went back to his home country of Ukraine to fight the invading Russian army, he still managed to fit in a musical number.
Now, Khlyvnyuk’s a cappella performance has instrumental backing — by none other than the legendary rock band Pink Floyd. To “raise funds and morale” for Ukraine, the band got together to record its first original track in nearly three decades, using Khlyvnyuk’s Instagram performance as a sample.
The song, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” was released Friday. The music video features the band playing over Khlyvnyuk’s performance as images of the war and Ukrainian solidarity flash on the screen.
“We want to express our support for Ukraine and, in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour said in a statement Thursday.
The guitarist and vocalist said that he’s known about BoomBox since 2015, when he played with the band in London. Khlyvnyuk was not there because of issues with his visa, Gilmour said, so he and the rest of BoomBox played Pink Floyd’s classic “Wish You Were Here” for Khlyvnyuk.
When Gilmour saw Khlyvnyuk’s February Instagram video, he got ahold of Khlyvnyuk, speaking to the rock-star-turned-fighter as he lay in a hospital bed in Kyiv, recovering from a shrapnel injury. “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing,” Gilmour said.
The result is “Hey Hey Rise Up.” It is the first new original piece of music the band has recorded since the 1994 album “The Division Bell,” and all of its proceeds will go toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.
Gilmour, who said he has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, has been outspoken against the war in Ukraine. In March, Pink Floyd pulled all the music it had recorded since 1987 from Russian and Belarusian music providers.
“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” Gilmour said Thursday.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Zelensky warned Thursday that the slaughter of civilians in Mariupol would rival the “heinous crimes” in the Kyiv area, cautioning the Kremlin could use Mariupol for propaganda purposes by staging scenes to suggest Ukraine was responsible for the atrocities.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.