Multiple people shot, at least 13 injured in Brooklyn subway station, ‘undetonated devices’ found, FDNY officials say

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting that erupted in a New York subway station during Tuesday's morning rush. Police officers received a 911 call to the 36th Street subway station near 4th Avenue in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood just before 8:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. Fire officials arrived on the scene to find multiple injured victims as well as several undetonated devices in the area, according to a New York Fire Department spokesperson.

The FBI is responding to the incident, a federal law enforcement official said, adding that it was too early to determine if there was any federal crime involved.

Fire and police officials did not elaborate on the injuries to the victims but said they were transported to NYU Langone and Methodist hospitals.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said that she had been briefed on the incident and first responders were on the scene. She said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues.

The affected station serves the city’s D, N and R train lines. Police and fire officials have advised commuters to avoid the area.

