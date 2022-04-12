Headmaster who taped students’ mouths says he was ‘building character’

Then, he led the five Lakeside Christian Academy students to the upstairs hallway and gave them two choices, Raymond, 60, said in the letter.

“We can either go downstairs and call your parents and you can wait in the lobby to be suspended, or you can get tape on your mouth and learn how to be quiet during class,” Raymond said he told the group.

All five chose to have their mouths shut, according to Raymond. So he ripped off a piece of clear packing tape for each student and taped their mouths one by one, he wrote.

Raymond’s personal statement comes days after the Slidell Police Department arrested him on three counts of cruelty to juveniles following a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services about potential child abuse taking place at the school. The complaint stated that Raymond had allegedly taped students’ mouths. After police investigated, the parents of three of the students opted to press charges.

In the letter Sunday, Raymond stated that the parents of the other two students “are completely supportive of the discipline that took place.”

“We love all of our students at Lakeside and strive to maintain a safe and effective learning environment,” he added. “Building character in teenage boys can be difficult.”

Neither Raymond nor school officials immediately responded to messages from The Washington Post late Monday.

Since the start of the school year, Raymond said he has had to address the seventh-grade class multiple times for “behavioral problems, particularly with three of the five students involved in this incident who consistently showed complete disregard for the teacher’s authority.”

According to Raymond’s letter, on the afternoon of March 17, the school’s seventh-grade teacher was upset and crying after repeatedly asking the students to stop talking so she could continue with her lesson. The teacher, Raymond said, was ready to resign.

“The principal told me that, as headmaster and disciplinarian, I had to do something about the students that were creating such a disturbance that the teacher was unable to teach,” Raymond wrote in the letter.

So the following day, Raymond led the five students to the upstairs hallway and emphasized that the school would not allow them to continue disrespecting the teacher nor preventing their classmates from receiving the education they deserved.

“I told them, ‘I love you, but this has been going on all year and it has to stop immediately,’” Raymond wrote. He claims that the tape did not cover their mouths for more than 10 minutes.

He also said that at no time was the tape on their noses or otherwise obstructing their breathing. Once their mouths were shut, Raymond said he asked the five students, who were all boys, “Are any of you in pain or hurting in any way?”

All students shook their heads no at the same time, Raymond claims. Then he asked, “Can you all breathe normally?” All of them shook their heads in agreement, he said.

“At any time, the students could have easily removed the tape by simply pulling it off,” Raymond wrote.

Soon after, according to the letter, Raymond escorted the five students to their class. When the five boys walked into the classroom, Raymond told the students there, “Disrupting your class and disrespecting your teacher is not allowed.”

Raymond allegedly told the five students that he would not call their parents, adding that if their parents had any questions, they could call him. Then, he said, he walked to the principal’s office to recount what had just happened.

“You put tape over their mouths?” the principal allegedly said. “ … I’m not very comfortable with that.”

“Well they’re not in pain, so let them sit it out for about ten minutes to learn their lesson,” Raymond said.

“How about two minutes?” the principal allegedly asked.

“That’s fine with me,” Raymond replied.

Within a couple of minutes, Raymond claims he and the principal walked to the students’ class, called them out of the classroom and “gently” removed the tape from their mouths. Raymond alleges that none of the students were harmed. Raymond also asserted that the tape was not wrapped around the students’ heads.

Investigators gave a different account. According to police, the students’ spent about 45 minutes with tape wrapped around their heads and covering their mouths.

“Due to the fact the tape was wrapped around the students’ head, it had to be removed with a pair of scissors,” police said in a news release. “During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.”

Raymond turned himself in on April 7 and was booked in the St. Tammany Parish jail. Jail records do not list Raymond in custody as of Tuesday. It is unclear if he paid his bond.

“We have a zero-tolerance bully policy at Lakeside,” Raymond wrote in his letter. “This means students cannot bully each other or bully the teachers.”

