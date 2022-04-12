Woman pleads guilty to tackling Black teen she wrongly accused of phone theft

Miya Ponsetto had a question for the journalist interviewing her just weeks after she’d been caught on video attacking a Black teenager she had falsely accused of stealing her phone. “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?” Ponsetto asked “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 23-year-old California woman pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony — unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime — for falsely accusing the 14-year-old of stealing her phone and then attacking him, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. said in a statement. In Ponsetto’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several other charges and will allow Ponsetto to ultimately plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge if she stays out of legal trouble for two years. If she doesn’t, Ponsetto will face up to four years in a New York state prison.

Under New York state law, someone commits second-degree unlawful imprisonment if they “interfere substantially with [a victim’s] liberty by moving him or her from one place to another, or by confining him or her.” When the victim is younger than 16, the law not only prohibits someone from using physical force, intimidation or deception, as is the case with adults, but also “by any means whatever, including acquiescence.”

Ponsetto — infamously known as “SoHo Karen” — was caught on video in the lobby of the Arlo hotel in New York City accusing the Black teen, Keyon Harrold Jr., of stealing her phone in December 2020. The footage shows her confronting the teenager, yelling that she wouldn’t let him leave. She then chased and tackled him to the ground. Minutes later, an Uber driver returned Ponsetto’s phone, which she’d left in his car.

The district attorney called Ponsetto’s behavior “outrageous.”

“As a Black man, I have personally experienced racial profiling countless times in my life and I sympathize with the young man victimized in this incident,” Bragg said in the statement. “This plea ensures appropriate accountability for Ms. Ponsetto by addressing underlying causes for her behavior and ensuring this conduct does not reoccur.”

Neither Ponsetto nor her attorney, Paul D’Emilia, responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post sent Monday night. But D’Emilia told NBC News in a statement that he and his client were pleased the “unfortunate misunderstanding [was] closer to a final resolution.” Ponsetto hopes Harrold “accepts her regrets and apology for her behavior that evening, and that all involved can move forward,” the statement said.

Ponsetto already has, D’Emilia added. “Miya Ponsetto has been leading an exemplary life since this incident with the young man close to a year and a half ago.”

But her apology was not accepted. The teenager’s father, prominent jazz musician Keyon Harrold Sr., told the New York Times that Ponsetto’s words fell short given that his son was “wrongfully and aggressively attacked” in an “unprovoked assault.” Her apology “minimizes the trauma,” he said.

In March 2021, Harrold sued Ponsetto, the Arlo SoHo hotel and the manager working on Dec. 26, 2020, when the attack happened. In the suit, Harrold accused the manager of helping Ponsetto racially profile and falsely accuse his son. Arlo Hotels did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post, but in the days after the attack, the hotel apologized, conceding that the manager didn’t do enough to “de-escalate the dispute,” The Post reported.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for Harrold Jr., told NBC News that the plea deal with Ponsetto was “highly disappointing” given that, in all likelihood, it means she will escape jail time.

“We won't change the culture until we hold people accountable for their outrageously bad behavior,” he said.

After attacking the teenager, police said, Ponsetto fled the hotel. Sheriff’s deputies in California, armed with warrants from the New York Police Department, tried to pull her over 1½ weeks later, but Ponsetto wouldn’t stop until she got home, The Post reported at the time. Once there, she refused to get out of her car as deputies told her she was under arrest.

In her interview with King, Ponsetto apologized for what she did to Harrold, admitting she “could have approached the situation different.” But it wasn’t a crime, she asserted, adding that she considers herself to be “super sweet.”

“I don’t feel that that is who I am as a person. I don’t feel like this one mistake does define me.”

Andrea Salcedo and Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

