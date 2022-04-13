Ex-doctor accused of killing 14 patients with ‘excessive’ fentanyl doses

Placeholder while article actions load

The doctor told Christine Allison he was going to give her husband something to make him comfortable, and a nurse pulled shut the curtain around his bed in the intensive care unit. When it opened again, Troy Allison, 44, was lifeless. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His wife was stunned, she later recalled in court testimony. In the hours since an ambulance had carried him to Mount Carmel West, a Catholic hospital near their home in the Columbus, Ohio, area, Troy Allison had gone into cardiac arrest and been revived four times. But he seemed to be comfortable and resting. Results from a CT scan hadn’t come back yet.

“I’m literally standing at the foot of his bed,” Christine Allison testified last month. “I just took one step, and I kind of screamed, ‘Is he dead?’”

The night-shift ICU doctor who presided over her husband’s care that night in July 2018 is now on trial for allegedly causing his death, with jurors continuing deliberations Wednesday after closing statements concluded two days earlier. In one of the largest murder cases in Ohio history, William Husel is accused of killing 14 critically ill patients over three and a half years by prescribing them what prosecutors described as “wildly excessive” doses of fentanyl.

The synthetic opioid is significantly more powerful than morphine and has wreaked havoc on American streets. But in medical settings, it can provide pain relief crucial to end-of-life care, allowing patients to die without gasping for air. The alleged victims in the Ohio case suffered critical medical conditions including overdoses, cancer, strokes and internal bleeding; prosecutors acknowledge all were being kept alive on ventilators and many were dying.

But Husel, a onetime doctor of the year trained at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, is charged with causing or hastening their deaths amid Mount Carmel West’s then-lax oversight of the potent drug. In the fallout over the allegations, the hospital fired 23 employees. Its CEO, chief clinical officer and chief pharmacy officer left their jobs, and its Medicare and Medicaid funding was put in jeopardy. State health department investigators reportedly found the hospital lacked adequate safeguards to prevent excessive dosing.

Christine Allison, whose account of her husband’s death came under sharp questioning from defense attorneys, filed one of more than 20 wrongful death lawsuits against Husel and the hospital system. Already, millions have been paid out in settlements.

From the start, Husel, 46, has maintained his innocence. His defense team argued that the patients’ conditions caused their deaths and that the large doses were necessary to allow them to die in comfort and dignity after being taken off ventilators. They pointed out that the doctor’s actions did not occur in secret — nurses were the ones to administer the doses — and alleged that hospital officials made Husel the villain after realizing the systemic failures at play.

“Why would this man risk his family, his career, 17 years of trying to be a doctor, every single thing he has worked for, to hasten someone’s death or to kill them?” defense attorney Jose Baez asked during closing arguments.

The case came to light in the fall of 2018, when Mount Carmel West has said pharmacists voiced concerns about doses ordered by Husel, an anesthesiologist who had been employed at the hospital about five years and worked on the skeleton crew of overnight intensive care. He was well liked in the ICU and known for his willingness to teach those who worked alongside him.

Almost a month passed between the first report about Husel and his removal from patient care. By then, Mount Carmel West has acknowledged, three more patients had died.

In total, at least 35 people may have been given excessive doses, the hospital said after a review. All of them died; the hospital said five might have had a chance to get better. Officials alerted police and Husel was charged in June 2019 with 25 counts of murder, before prosecutors dropped 11 of the charges.

There is disagreement among even the medical community over the amount of painkillers needed in palliative care. Husel’s attorneys argued in court that dosages are subjective and a patient’s tolerance, weight and pain level can contribute to the variation. It should be up to the doctor at a patient’s bedside to determine the amount needed, they insisted.

Prosecutors say Husel’s practices went far beyond the norm. He ordered 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl for multiple patients — about 10 times the recommended dosage, they said. Talon Schroyer, a pharmacist who questioned the orders, testified that he initially wondered whether someone was stealing the medication.

One of the patients, 82-year-old Melissa Penix, was given 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl — 20 vials of it, all at once. The dosage given to her, Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen told jurors, depleted the entire supply of the medication available in the ICU that night.

Troy Allison got 1,000 micrograms, according to court testimony. He had come to the hospital struggling for breath and had multiple health issues, including a wound on his leg that had become infected repeatedly over the past year. He was not in documented pain, Zeyen said, and the fentanyl was given without waiting for the CT scan that would come back a minute after he was pronounced dead.

“If you’re asking yourself, ‘Why are we here talking for weeks and weeks and weeks and hours and hours and hours about sick, dying people — what is the point of all of this?’ Troy Allison, along with all of the other ones, could have lived,” Zeyen said during closing arguments. “That’s the point.”

Husel’s prescriptions were documented in medical records, and the health department investigators found doses were given to patients by nurses who sometimes used overrides to get the medication out of dispensing machines ahead of pharmacy approval. That his actions took place in the open “is one of the head-scratchers in this case,” Zeyen acknowledged.

He and other prosecutors characterized the nurses as so “enthralled” with Husel that they became unwittingly complicit in what he was doing. Twenty-five faced disciplinary actions from the state nursing board; 10 filed a lawsuit saying that they had provided compassionate care and accusing the hospital and its parent company, Trinity Health, of creating a false narrative in an image-saving campaign.

Baez, of the defense team, presented jurors with documents he said showed Mount Carmel West officials planning a media playbook for responding to the scandal. One of the documents, which was shared during opening statements, asked “Who is the villain” and noted, “The less focus on Husel, the more focucs on MCHS and system-wide deficiency.”

The defense attorney blasted the case as “absurd,” saying the police investigation relied too heavily on information from hospital authorities, who spoke to major witnesses ahead of law enforcement. He rejected prosecutors’ claims that some patients could have survived and noted many had been revived repeatedly, including Troy Allison, whom he described as “a very sick man” and a “walking miracle.”

There was no evidence, Baez said, to suggest anything except that the patients died because life support was removed. The fentanyl was given to help patients die without pain, he said, and Husel had “dedicated his life to taking care of the ill, to taking care of patients. To saving lives — not to taking them.”

“It’s just an unfortunate fact of life that death will come to us all,” he added.

But prosecutors argued that Husel’s intent to end lives was clear, citing the amount of medication given and lining up the 20 vials given to Penix along a dais.

Even if the patients were dying and he thought he was acting in their best interests, Zeyen said, killing them still constitutes a crime: “That is what you do to sick animals. That’s fine in veterinary science. That is not fine in the ICU at Mount Carmel.”

Christine Allison called for the hospital to be shut down and Husel to be sent to prison. Near the end of her testimony, she recounted getting a call from hospital officials months after her husband’s death and learning of the allegations against the doctor who treated him.

“The light went on,” she said. “It all made sense then. It all made sense.”

