Family of man shot by Michigan police say son was 'killed like an animal’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peter and Dorcas Lyoya thought they had found safe haven in the United States, a world away from the violence in their home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. That sense of security was shattered last week, when their oldest son Patrick Lyoya was killed by a police officer in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids. What began as a traffic stop ended with Lyoya shot in the head, the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man to shake the nation. He was 26 years old, a father of two.

“I’m surprised and astonished to see that it’s here that my son has been killed with a bullet,” his mother, Dorcas Lyoya, said through tears at a news conference Thursday. “That was my beloved son,” she added.

His parents on Thursday demanded justice for what they described as an execution. Speaking to reporters through an interpreter, they called for the officer to be identified, fired and prosecuted. They were flanked by local leaders and attorneys including Ben Crump, who said Lyoya’s death represented “another senseless killing of a Black person in America by the very people who were supposed to protect them.”

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom has called the April 4 shooting a “tragedy,” though he was careful not to make firm conclusions about the shooting. “It is early in the investigation, so understandably, there are questions,” Winstrom said. “I am committed to providing information as transparently and quickly as the investigation allows.”

The department released four videos Wednesday that showed the incident from various vantage points — including from the passenger riding with Lyoya and the officer’s body camera, which turned off as the men struggled and did not capture the shooting.

Local authorities said they were troubled by the footage. City Manager Mark Washington called the video “painful to watch.” “I immediately asked, ‘What caused this to happen?’” he said. “And what more could have been done to prevent this from occurring?”

Grand Rapids police officials are conducting a “full review,” they said in a statement. The shooting is also being investigated by the Michigan State Police, which probes all officer-involved shootings in Grand Rapids, per that department’s policy. Authorities have declined to identify the officer who shot Lyoya but said he joined the department in 2015 and has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the FBI’s Detroit field office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan are aware of Lyoya’s death and in communication with state investigators and the prosecutor in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids. The agency will continue reviewing the incident to determine whether an additional federal response is needed, she said.

The 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis touched off a global movement against police brutality and calls for reform. Yet in the nearly two years since, police shootings have continued at roughly the same rate — about 1,000 annually over the last seven years, according to a Washington Post database. At least 255 people have been shot and killed by police in 2022.

Outrage over the Grand Rapids shooting has been building over the past week and grew with the release of the videos. The footage shows the officer pulling Lyoya’s sedan over just after 8 a.m. on a leafy neighborhood street and telling him his license plate did not match the car.

Lyoya stepped out, looking confused. In the minutes that followed, the two struggled, and, Winstrom said, Lyoya appeared to grab the officer’s Taser. While Lyoya was facedown on the grass, the officer told him to drop the Taser. Within seconds, he fired his service revolver. Police officials confirmed Lyoya was shot in the head.

Family said the video showed he was not posing a threat when he was killed. They described it as difficult to watch, with Lyoya’s brother Thomas calling it “the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Based on what we see in that video, we believe that this officer should be terminated for engaging in unnecessary, excessive use of deadly force,” Crump said. “And his mother and father and their family are asking that the state attorney charge him to the full extent of the law for killing their son, for breaking their hearts, for making his young children orphans. Fatherless. Equal justice requires it.”

The shooting inflamed tensions between the police department and Black residents of Grand Rapids, a city of about 200,000 that was once a hub for furniture manufacturers and is now home to a burgeoning medical sector. The Grand Rapids Police Department has been accused of racial bias, and several recent incidents have sparked widespread anger, including two 2017 cases in which officers drew guns on Black youths between the ages of 12 and 14 and handcuffed an 11-year-old girl.

The city saw significant unrest in the wake of the killing of Floyd by law enforcement in Minneapolis and embarked on a police plan to mend its relationship with the community. But that relationship remains deeply damaged, said Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, who represents southeastern Grand Rapids, home to much of the city’s Black population.

“It’s totally in the toilet,” he said in an interview with The Post.

After the police department revealed the videos from the Lyoya shooting during an afternoon news conference Wednesday, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the agency’s downtown headquarters. The city had braced for tension, with numerous nearby businesses closing early.

Demonstrators waved signs and hurled chants and invectives at law enforcement inside, including “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace” and “Name the killer cop.” The protest was often raucous, weaving into traffic as it circled the downtown block, but overall peaceful. It was a sharp contrast to the scenes of May 2020, when daytime protests gave way overnight to broken windows and burned cars.

The Lyoya family and their attorneys thanked protesters for remaining peaceful. They said they planned to file a lawsuit, likely in federal court, over the killing of a man they described as quiet, loving and supportive of his parents and siblings. In a brief interview with The Post, they said they had come as refugees to America, where Peter Lyoya said he was told, “You are safe.” They expressed shock at the violence that had found them here.

During the Thursday news conference, the family was often in tears. Dorcas Lyoya was comforted by Tamika Palmer, the mother of police shooting victim Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native.

At one point, the interpreter had to pause to collect himself before he could continue.

“My life has come to the end,” Peter Lyoya said. “My life was Patrick, my son. I was thinking that Patrick would take my place. And to see that my son has been killed like an animal by this police officer, and to see this video they showed, I see that I have no life.”

Shammas reported from Washington and Easter from Grand Rapids. Kim Bellware, David Nakamura and Julian Mark contributed to this report.

