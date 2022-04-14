Zero. That’s the number of Black women judges currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals who were nominated by Republican presidents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The federal appeals court is one rung below the Supreme Court, eight of the current nine justices came from one of the circuits. Republican presidents have only appointed two Black women to this level of the judiciary.

One of them was Janice Rogers Brown, whose name was repeatedly invoked by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) during nomination hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed last week as the first Black female justice in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history.

That milestone, Graham said, should have gone to Brown. He said Republicans wanted to elevate her to the high court during resident George W. Bush’s second term. But, he said, Democrats — including then-Sen. Joe Biden — threatened to filibuster her nomination. Brown was never nominated for the Supreme Court.

Republicans’ argument that Democrats denied Brown her place in history, suggests that they, too, support diversity. But their criticism of Biden’s initial announcement that he intended to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and their combative questioning of Jackson, raise questions about their commitment to that goal.

More broadly, the episode is a reminder that diversity often is still dependent on terms set by White men, who continue to control hiring and resources in major institutions where people of color, women and other groups have been historically absent or underrepresented.

Polls conducted by Quinnipiac and Monmouth universities showed that a majority of Americans supported Jackson’s nomination. The Quinnipiac poll also showed Americans disagreed with how Republicans handled her confirmation hearings.

Pew Research Center looked at the history of Black female federal judges and found that they only accounted for 70 of 3,843 jurists who have served on the federal bench. Most Black female federal judges were appointed by Democrats, and so far, about a quarter of Biden’s appointees to the federal judiciary have been Black women. In all, 13 Black women, including Jackson, have served on the U.S. Courts of Appeal, according to the Federal Judicial Center’s database.

Despite praising Jackson’s personal accomplishments, Republicans said they could not vote to confirm her nomination. Some cited ideological differences, others said they thought she hadn’t been tough enough on child pornographers and still others said they were skeptical of some of her answers or frustrated that she declined to answer some of their questions.

And some of them, especially Graham, protested that Democrats had rejected Republican-nominated judges of color who had conservative philosophies. But by repeatedly comparing Jackson to Brown, Republicans diminished the achievements and potential of both women, suggesting they were only capable of competing against each other. That framing treats diversity not as a wide-open field of opportunity, but a narrow pathway that can only accommodate one person at a time.

Cynthia Neal Spence, associate professor of sociology at Spelman College, said diversity efforts often are managed in this restrictive manner. Black people are “slowly filtered into the system. When you get one, sometimes White folks say, ‘Okay, well, we got this one person. So, you know, we should just be happy,’” she said. But that view is “so unfair to our community because the reality is that we are a very diverse group of people. We are not monolithic.”

Spence, who directs Spelman’s social justice scholars program, said Brown and Jackson are both accomplished woman, but they are not interchangeable. “They represent different ideas, they represent different perspectives,” she said.

Republicans’ complaints that conservative minorities were not given a chance to serve on the Supreme Court also invites questions about why the party didn’t remedy that when they controlled the White House and Senate.

Trump filled three vacancies on the court during his presidency. Brown, the Black female judge who Graham said had been on Bush’s Supreme Court shortlist, was on the D.C. Circuit when Trump took office in January 2017; she retired later that year. At the time, Allyson Kay Duncan, another Black female judge appointed by Bush, also sat on an appellate court; she retired from the fourth circuit in 2019. But when presented with the opportunity to elevate someone to the high court, Trump appointed a White justice every time.

It’s not clear whether Graham made any effort to champion Black female jurists when his party controlled the Senate and approved more than 220 Trump-appointed judges to the federal judiciary. Only two of those appointments were Black women: Judge Ada Elene Brown, for the Northern District of Texas, and Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, for the Eastern District of Michigan. (Earlier this year, Biden nominated Davis for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.)

Trump nominated 54 judges to the appeals court, including 11 women, nine of whom are White. None are Black.

Spence said Republicans had the power then to appoint Black women to the federal bench, “but they are so invested in male Whiteness, that’s who they chose to appoint. They thought that there would be greater value and greater outcomes by continuing to appoint White male conservatives to the court.”

A spokesman for Graham did not directly respond to our question about whether the senator championed any Black women during Republicans’ frenzied approval of conservative judges to the federal judiciary. A spokesman responded by email that the senator “supports Michelle Childs to the DC Court of Appeals. But she was nominated by a Democrat, Joe Biden.” He added that “Graham strongly and publicly supported Michelle Childs” for the Supreme Court.

Graham predicted that Childs would have gotten the support of several Republicans. In the end, only three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — voted for Jackson. After Thursday’s vote confirming Jackson to the high court, Democrats gave Jackson a standing ovation, while most Republicans walked out of the chamber.

Graham warned Democrats that if Republicans gained control of the Senate again, they should not expect to see nominees like Jackson get out of the judiciary committee. He said nothing about his party putting more Black women in the pipeline to the Supreme Court.

