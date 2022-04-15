A man hit a woman with whipped cream for a prank. Police issued a warrant.

A woman was pushing her child in a stroller on a sidewalk in downtown Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday when a man suddenly pushed a plate covered in whipped cream into her face, police said. But that was not his first incident, the Greenville Police Department said in a statement. Earlier that day, police say, the man had done the same thing to other strangers walking down the street.

It didn’t take long for police to identify a suspect using video surveillance — they quickly matched the footage to a YouTube account, which showed the man wearing the same clothes he had been sporting on Wednesday, police said. The email associated with his social media account, which had his first and last name, ended up giving him away, according to an affidavit obtained by The Washington Post.

Now, police have issued an arrest warrant for Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald, who faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Moore-Gerald did not respond to requests for comment from The Post late Thursday.

Moore-Gerald posts videos under the name “Savage_dre,” WYFF reported. The YouTube account, which has 83 subscribers, shows more than 20 videos in which he tells jokes and showcases his pranks.

A video published on Tuesday titled “Pie in the face prank part 1” depicts him wearing a black T-shirt and gray joggers, the same clothes worn by the man seen in surveillance footage holding a plastic plate and a can of whipped cream.

The four-minute clip shows him walking with a plate topped with whipped cream as he heads toward a movie theater.

“All right, here we go,” he says. “Here we go.”

He tells a worker at the theater’s concession stand that what he’s doing is a “social experiment.” The woman asks him not to throw the plate with whipped cream on anyone. He leaves the theater without doing so after asking the employees to subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Then, he follows a woman pulling a cart — dubbed “suspect number one” — before approaching her from behind and smashing the whipped cream plate on her face. Second later, he runs away.

The next day, he posted a one-minute clip titled “Pie in the face prank part 2 second half coming later on” where he is again dressed in the same clothes. In that video, he holds a can of whipped cream and a white plate as he walks down the sidewalk. He passes several people before abruptly hitting a woman with the plate.

As of early Friday, Moore-Gerald remained at large.

