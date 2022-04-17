Shooting at party in Airbnb leaves 2 dead, 9 injured in Pittsburgh, city says

Placeholder while article actions load

A shooting at a large party held at an Airbnb left two people killed and at least nine injured in Pittsburgh, city officials said. Gunfire erupted at the party attended by some 200 people — many of them underage — early Sunday in the neighborhood of East Allegheny. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The initial investigation reveals a large party was being held at the short-term rental property,” the city’s department of public safety said in a statement, citing its initial investigation. “As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home.”

Officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. local time, the department said.

As responding units arrived on scene, the city said that “additional shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle" from a property that had been rented via Airbnb on Suismon Street and Madison Avenue.

Two underage males were killed in the shooting, it continued, and police officers and emergency workers took some victims to local hospitals, while others arrived on their own.

An investigation is ongoing, with officials processing evidence at eight separate crime scenes, and detectives interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.

