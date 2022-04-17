Shooting at party in Airbnb leaves 2 dead, 9 injured in Pittsburgh, city says

A shooting at a large party held at an Airbnb left two people killed and at least nine injured in Pittsburgh, city officials said.
Officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. local time, the department said.
As responding units arrived on scene, the city said that “additional shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle" from a property that had been rented via Airbnb on Suismon Street and Madison Avenue.
Two underage males were killed in the shooting, it continued, and police officers and emergency workers took some victims to local hospitals, while others arrived on their own.
An investigation is ongoing, with officials processing evidence at eight separate crime scenes, and detectives interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.