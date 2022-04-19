Man arrested after fatally stabbing girl, 15, at high school, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A man described as an “intruder” was arrested Monday after he fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl outside her California high school in a “random act” of violence, police said. Police in Stockton, Calif., said Anthony Gray parked his car in the front parking lot of Stagg High School at around 11 a.m., and walked over to the female student. Gray stabbed her several times before he was “quickly detained by a Stockton Unified School District Police Officer,” the Stockton Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The girl, who has been identified by family in local media as Alicia Reynaga, was transported to a hospital, where she died of her wounds, according to police.

Authorities say Gray, 52, is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail in connection to the fatal stabbing. Gray, who is being held without bail, according to online records, will be charged with murder, police said.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva, a spokesman for the department, told The Washington Post that the fatal stabbing “appears to be a random act,” and that police are still determining why the student was targeted.

“We don’t have any initial indication that they knew each other,” Silva said.

Police stressed that “this is still an active investigation and we will release more information as it becomes available.”

It’s unclear whether Gray — who appears to live in Stockton, about 40 miles outside of Sacramento — has an attorney. Gray is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, Silva said.

The fatal stabbing of the teen student comes at a time when school violence and safety in the classroom remains a significant issue for families and educators nationwide. Most of the attention has been on gun violence in schools, with nearly 300,000 children in the U.S. having been exposed to gun violence during school hours since the Columbine High massacre in 1999. That’s been amplified as schools returned to in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, with reported gun-related incidents spiking at the beginning of the academic year.

Other instances have been chilling reminders of how tragedy can strike outside or near a school. In Long Beach, Calif., Mona Rodriguez died last fall after a school safety officer fired his gun twice at the car and struck her in the back of the head, leaving the 18-year-old mother brain dead. The school safety officer, Eddie F. Gonzalez, was fired and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

At a Monday news conference, John Ramirez Jr., superintendent for Stockton Unified School District, offered prayers to the victim’s family and district staff, and said that he “can’t even imagine” what the girl’s family is going through.

“It has been a sad day at SUSD,” the district wrote on Facebook. The district announced that extra security is on campus, and counselors, mental health clinicians and psychologists will be at Stagg High all week.

“Safety will remain a top priority,” SUSD wrote.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln (R) vowed that the district and city would work together to “identify additional measures and resources” to enhance school safety.

“My heart is shattered by the violence that ended the life of a young student today,” Lincoln said in a statement to KXTX in Sacramento. “No child should ever have to experience or witness such senseless acts of violence.”

At a vigil outside the high school on Monday evening, many from the community came out to mourn the loss of Alicia, who was remembered by her father, Manuel Reynaga, as “an amazing kid.” Reynaga told KCRA that his daughter was a strong student and a catcher for the high school softball team.

“She was very outgoing, she was the funniest person we knew,” he said.

Father of Alicia Reynaga shared this photo with me. He says she was an outgoing, athletic student who played for the Stagg High softball team @kcranews pic.twitter.com/t4T0XyRiCD — Melanie Wingo | KCRA 3 (@MelWingoKCRA) April 19, 2022

Alicia, who was referred to by teammates and coaches as “Lala,” was loved by those who knew her “more than anyone in the world,” Vincent Enriquez, a travel softball coach, told KOVR.

“Who would want to do this to this kid?” Enriquez said.

The father told local media he did not know of Gray, the man suspected of killing his daughter, saying Alicia “didn’t have no enemies.” While Reynaga was overwhelmed by the love and support for those come who came to honor his daughter, he said the tragedy had not yet sunk in.

“I just feel like it’s a dream,” he said to KCRA. “We’re just trying to wake up.”

