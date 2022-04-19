DeSantis proposes dissolving special tax status for Disney World

Placeholder while article actions load

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is following through on his promise to try and cancel a 1967 deal between the state and the Walt Disney Co. that led to the creation of the Magic Kingdom. If repealed, Walt Disney could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in local taxes, and could lose some autonomy over its property.

On Tuesday, DeSantis announced that lawmakers in Tallahassee for a special legislative session would take up the issue. The proposal follows weeks of public attacks on Disney by the governor, who has criticized the company for opposing a new Florida law that limits how educators discuss LGBTQ issues in the classroom.

Legislators “will be considering the Congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” DeSantis said at a press conference in The Villages, a retirement community north of Disney.

Advertisement

A proclamation signed by DeSantis states that “it is necessary to review such independent special districts to ensure that they are appropriately serving the public interest.”

It is unclear what impact the proposal would have on Disney World’s operations. The company did not return requests for comment.

Reedy Creek Improvement District is the official name of the 25,000-acre property that Walt Disney negotiated to buy in Central Florida in the mid-1960s. Disney sought as much control as possible over the land, and its lobbyists worked with state legislators to create the special taxing district. It is one of 1,800 special districts in Florida, and allows Disney to oversee its property — which spans two counties and 40 square miles — as a quasi-governmental agency, building roads and collecting taxes.

Advertisement

The creation of Disney World helped launch the thriving Central Florida theme park industry, which draws an estimated 70 million tourists a year. About 20 million people visit Disney World annually, making it the most visited theme park in the world.

Democrats have long been critical of the sway Disney holds over lawmakers. The company has donated millions to politicians in Florida, mostly members of the GOP, including DeSantis.

The current battle between DeSantis and the state’s largest private employer began not as a dispute over tax status, but as a feud over the parent rights law championed by DeSantis.

After months of silence on the legislation, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company would fight to repeal the law, which bans instruction or classroom discussion of “sexual orientation or gender identity” for kindergartners through third graders in public schools. In response, DeSantis railed against Disney, calling it a ‘woke corporation’ that uses its entertainment offerings to “inject a lot of these topics into programming for very young kids.”

Advertisement

Florida State Rep. Spencer Roach (R) is a co-sponsor of the bill to dissolve Disney’s tax district. He was the first state legislator to call for the action. Roach said his argument isn’t about the culture wars, but about the free market.

“You look at every other theme park in Florida, and they all seem to be doing fine,” Roach said. “They have long lines, they’re making millions of dollars, all without a special carve-out. The result will be more tax dollars for Orange and Osceola counties.”

Roach said that he would normally expect bipartisan support for such a bill, since Democrats have long been concerned about Disney’s sway in Florida politics. But because the bill is seen by many as retaliatory, Roach said Democrats are unlikely to support it.

“I think any other year, this would get overwhelming bi-partisan support,” Roach said. “But now everything is being seen through the prism of the parental rights bill.”

GiftOutline Gift Article