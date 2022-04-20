A man was hired to catch a donkey. He killed it instead, officials say.

Placeholder while article actions load

Last week, Florida authorities received a call reporting a donkey on the loose. Soon after, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene in the Florida Panhandle and attempted to corral the donkey to no avail, a criminal complaint states. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So the officers called livestock contractor Philip Alan Hayes and hired him to “corral, board and [find] the owner of” the donkey, which was not aggressive, according to witnesses.

Later that day, law enforcement personnel were called back to the scene by neighbors who could not believe what they had just seen.

Instead of catching the donkey as instructed, Hayes had pushed the animal down a long driveway with his pickup truck before turning his rifle on it, neighbors said. He shot the donkey twice, killing it, according to law enforcement.

Authorities have since charged Hayes, 54, with inhumane slaughter of livestock, a second-degree misdemeanor, and torture or inflicting pain causing serious injury or death, a third-degree felony.

Hayes could not be immediately reached by The Washington Post late Tuesday.

The incident has sparked national outcry from animal advocates.

“The result was tragic for the donkey and traumatizing for at least one eyewitness,” the D.C.-based Animal Wellness Action said in a statement.

Laurie Hood, founder and president of the Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport, Fla., called the behavior “abusive.”

“This is blatant animal abuse, and for this situation to occur by someone who was hired by the county and trusted to do the right thing is unimaginable,” Hood said in a statement shared with The Post. “Our organization, along with others, would have gladly assisted with the safe capture of this innocent animal. There is no excuse for this type of abusive behavior, especially on the taxpayer’s dime.”

On the evening of April 12, a woman called the sheriff’s office to report that the donkey had been wandering the neighborhood. She told deputies she had tried to catch the animal for about an hour without success. The woman described the donkey as “not aggressive,” “alert” and “healthy.”

One sheriff’s deputy tried to capture the animal. When that didn’t work, the sheriff’s office contacted Hayes, an independent livestock contractor, to get the job done, the arrest report states.

Hayes allegedly said he did not need help, so deputies left him at the scene. That’s when Hayes used his black Dodge pickup to push the donkey about a half-mile onto a main road, the woman said.

Another neighbor who had seen the donkey close to his property told law enforcement that he had spoken with Hayes, who said that if he was unable to corral the donkey, “I got something for him.” The man told the detective Hayes showed him a rifle.

Another woman who had tried to herd the donkey with the help of her horse and a rope told deputies that Hayes used grain and a feed bucket to attract the donkey but declined to use her equipment when she offered. The donkey did eat from his hand at one point, the woman said.

The woman told deputies that Hayes asked her to leave the property, but she refused. She said Hayes went back to his truck and, about 30 minutes later, came back with a rifle and shot the donkey in the shoulder, according to the arrest report.

The donkey ran a short distance and fell to the ground, flopping around for a minute or two, the neighbor told deputies. That’s when Hayes walked over to the donkey and shot it a second time, the report states.

The incident left the woman — identified in the report as Emmily Girardot, a local resident and equine enthusiast — horrified, according to the statement by Animal Wellness Action.

“This is an image that I will live with for the rest of my life,” Girardot said. “ … I am devastated about the way this incident ended, and I will do everything I can to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”

When first reached by phone, Hayes told the lead investigator that “he felt like the donkey was abandoned,” the complaint states. Hayes declined to meet with investigators before he spoke with his attorney.

Hayes was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $8,500. He was released later that day, a corrections officer told The Post.

