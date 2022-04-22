Texas National Guard soldier drowns during attempted migrant rescue

A Texas National Guard soldier drowned early Friday in the Rio Grande while trying to rescue migrants struggling with swift currents as they crossed the border, according to state officials.
Powerful river currents have resulted in 10 drownings this week alone, Olivarez said. Eagle Pass officials said that in recent weeks they have seen an increase in crossings from Piedras Negras, Mexico, the city on the opposite side of the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass.
No other details were immediately available. The Texas Military Department said it would issue a statement shortly.
This is a developing story.