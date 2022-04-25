Body of National Guard soldier who drowned in Rio Grande is recovered

Placeholder while article actions load

Texas officials have recovered the body of a National Guard soldier who drowned in the Rio Grande last week while trying to rescue migrants attempting to cross the border at the river, according to a statement released Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Texas Military Department said that Spec. Bishop E. Evans, 22, of Arlington, Tex., died while “trying to selflessly help migrants who appeared to be drowning as they tried to cross the river from Mexico into the U.S.”

Evans was one of thousands of Texas Army National Guard soldiers deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) under orders to help secure the border. The controversial multibillion-dollar mission known as Operation Lone Star has triggered lawsuits from civil rights organizations and caused internal upheaval within the state military department.

Abbott said he was “heartbroken” by Bishop’s death.

“We are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country,” the governor said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, who was elevated to his position after a leadership shake-up, said the military was devastated by the loss. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security,” Suelzer said in a statement.

The department said Evans was trying to rescue two migrants in distress near Eagle Pass. Both survived and are in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation of Evans’s death, did not respond to questions about the case.

