Listen to Melissa Lucio learn that her execution has been paused

Placeholder while article actions load

The scheduled execution was just over 48 hours away when Melissa Lucio learned that her life would not end this week. Lucio was slated to be put to death in Texas on Wednesday evening. She was convicted in 2008 of causing her 2-year-old daughter’s death the previous year. On Monday afternoon, the state’s highest criminal court issued a stay of execution and sent the case back to a trial court for consideration of new evidence that Lucio’s lawyers say could exonerate her.

State Rep. Jeff Leach (R), one of more than 100 Texas lawmakers who advocated for clemency, broke the news to Lucio in an emotional phone call to the Central Texas prison where she is being held. In the audio, reported Monday by the Texas Tribune, Lucio bursts into tears when she learns that her execution has been paused.

“Have you heard the news?” Leach asks when Lucio answers the phone.

Advertisement

“No, what?” Lucio replies.

“You haven’t heard the news, yet?” the legislator asks again.

“No, what happened?” Lucio says.

Leach tells her that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has issued a stay, and Lucio immediately begins to laugh and cry simultaneously.

“Are you serious? Are you serious?!” she exclaims. “When did this happen?”

“We just got word about 15 minutes ago,” Leach tells her.

“Oh my God. That is wonderful,” Lucio says, still sobbing. “Oh my God. What does that mean?”

“Well,” Leach says, chuckling, “well, it means you’re going to wake up on Thursday morning.”

Lucio cries out with joy: “Oh, thank you, God!”

Lucio was overwhelmed to hear that she would get to put forth new evidence that she believes will clear her name, Vanessa Potkin, an attorney for Lucio and a lawyer with the Innocence Project, told reporters Monday. It had been “absolute torture” for her and her family not to know whether the execution would proceed, Potkin said.

Advertisement

“She was sobbing and beyond words, and just has an immense amount of appreciation and recognition for the fact that this day came about because of the energy of so many people shining a light on her story,” Potkin said.

With Lucio’s case now on its docket, a district court in Cameron County, Tex., will evaluate four assertions: that Lucio is actually innocent, that she would not have been convicted without prosecutors’ use of false testimony, that new scientific evidence undermines her conviction and that prosecutors suppressed information favorable to Lucio. The district court will then make a recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which will decide whether to overturn Lucio’s conviction and grant her a new trial.

The case became a rare point of bipartisan agreement in the Texas legislature, where lawmakers joined celebrities, Lucio’s children, religious leaders and others in calling for the state to stop her from being executed for the death of her daughter Mariah. Leach told Dallas-Fort Worth television station KXAS and the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that Lucio’s situation has caused him “great pause and alarm” about capital punishment.

Advertisement

“I’ve historically been a supporter of the death penalty in the most heinous cases, but when you’ve got a system that in this case is broken, and it’s not just one thing that’s broken, literally the system has failed Ms. Lucio at every turn,” Leach told the news outlets, policymakers have an “obligation” to speak up.

Nearly half the jury from Lucio’s original trial has publicly questioned whether she got a fair chance. In her clemency application, five jurors said information that emerged after Lucio’s conviction suggests that she should not be executed without further judicial review.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Lucio had beaten her daughter, causing head and internal injuries. Lucio said Mariah had been hurt by a fall down a 14-step staircase and showed no signs of serious injury before she stopped breathing two days later.

Advertisement

Lucio’s attorneys contend that police did not fully investigate Mariah’s death and that an intense, hours-long interrogation by five investigators wore down Lucio until she falsely confessed. The lawyers also say prosecutors did not consider potential causes for Mariah’s injuries other than abuse, such as a blood coagulation disorder that made her bruise extensively.

If Lucio is executed, she will be the sixth woman put to death in the United States in the past decade and the only Latina ever executed in Texas.

Kim Bellware contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article