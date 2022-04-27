A baby was trapped in a fire. A deputy scaled a building to save her.

Placeholder while article actions load

Deputy William Puzynski watched the inferno trap people on all three floors of an Orlando apartment building, forcing some to hang off their balconies. “It was chaos everywhere,” he told WKMG of the Saturday morning fire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then, something cut through the chaos — a baby’s screams. Amid the flames, Puzynski spotted a mother holding her 1-year-old daughter on a third-story balcony. Smoke billowed out of the apartment behind them.

“At that moment, I knew I had to save the baby,” he told the station.

Puzynski had been patrolling the streets of Orlando around 4 a.m. Saturday when he got a call about a two-alarm fire at a nearby apartment complex, WKMG reported. Firefighters would need an hour to tame the blaze, which damaged a dozen apartments, displaced more than 30 people and injured three. No one was seriously hurt, but a family told News 13 that their pets died in the fire.

As flames tore through the complex, Puzynski decided to save the baby girl trapped on the third floor.

“How old’s your baby?!” he yelled out to the mother on the balcony. “She’s 1?”

Puzynski climbed on an air conditioning unit. “Hold on, hold on, hold on. I’m coming,” he said, according to a 1:45-minute video of the rescue effort, which had racked up nearly 50,000 views on Facebook and Twitter by early Wednesday. The deputy tore off and dropped his ballistic vest and with it, his body cam, which landed facing up.

“It’s an amazing twist of fate that the camera was able to capture what happened next,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

As smoke poured out of the apartment, Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony directly below. “Hand me your baby! Hand me your baby,” he told the mother. “We’re coming. Hand me your baby!”

The girl’s mother dangled her over the railing, lowering her toward the deputy.

“Do not drop her,” he told her.

The girl screamed.

Puzynski couldn’t get close enough and aborted the effort. After looking down at his fellow deputies, he decided to try something else, climbing on top of the railing and grabbing the balcony above to stabilize himself.

The mother passed her daughter to Puzynski, who cradled the girl on his shoulder before hopping to the second-floor balcony a few feet below. He lowered the 1-year-old over the railing to the deputies below.

“Grab this baby,” he told them.

With that, the little girl was safe. Firefighters eventually used a ladder to reach her mother and grandmother and help them escape, according to the sheriff’s office. After making it down, the baby’s mom found and hugged Puzynski, which he called “rewarding.”

“It’s a different feeling. Some nights you go home, and you don’t really know if you’ve made a difference, but in situations like this you feel it,” he told WKMG.

The sheriff’s office said that the mother, daughter and other family members who were with them are “doing well,” according to People.

