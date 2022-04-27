Report: Minneapolis police engaged in ‘discriminatory, race-based policing’

Placeholder while article actions load

The Minneapolis Police Department engaged in “discriminatory, race-based policing,” disproportionately used force on people of color and routinely failed to hold its own officers accountable, according to a scathing state report released Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The report, the result of an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, painted a bleak picture of a police force rife with substandard training, unnecessarily aggressive practices and poor behavior, and assailed leadership within the department and the city for having “allowed this organizational culture to fester.”

The report cited as evidence of what it called the department’s pattern of unlawful, discriminatory practices: racial disparities in how officers “use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color, particularly Black individuals, compared to white individuals in similar circumstances”; officers’ use of “covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity”; and their “consistent use of racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language.”

Advertisement

The agency’s investigation was initiated following the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The report’s release comes just weeks before the second anniversary of Floyd’s May 25, 2020, killing, which sparked weeks of protests and a nationwide reckoning on race and justice.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death last year, and the three other officers at the scene were convicted in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said he found the report’s details “to be repugnant, at times horrific.”

“They made me sick to my stomach and outraged, and I think our community feels the same way,” Frey said.

In addition to the state investigation, the Justice Department launched its own sweeping probe into the Minneapolis police department — announced one day after Chauvin was convicted. The federal probe — known as a pattern-or-practice investigation — can take months or years to complete and result in agreements, known as consent decrees, mandating court-enforced reforms.

Advertisement

In its 72-page report, the state Department of Human Rights described its investigation as expansive, saying it involved scouring hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, including internal communications and officers’ disciplinary records; examining about 700 hours of body-camera footage; observing police training; joining officers on ride-alongs; analyzing years’ worth of use-of-force incidents and traffic stops; and interviewing community members, police officers, prosecutors and city officials.

The conclusions were devastating, finding that the department’s problems were exacerbated by poor training, oversight and accountability.

City and police leaders “have been aware of deep organizational culture problems” with the department, the report said, but let the problems persist, which “resulted in unlawful policing practices that undermine public safety.”

Frey said some reforms had already been made, and “we are dead serious in making these necessary changes” to the department. But, he added, there is still more work to be done.

Interim police chief Amelia Huffman called the report’s findings “deeply concerning.”

Advertisement

Huffman said the Minneapolis police force has been implementing reforms during the nearly two years the state investigation was being conducted, and pledged the department’s cooperation with the continuing federal probe.

“We’re committed to providing effective, constitutional police service — the service that people across our community want and need and deserve,” Huffman said at Wednesday’s news conference.

The report described a department that has, for years, treated that community with unchecked aggression.

The problems began during training, the report said, with recruits taught to act aggressively toward community members and view them as the enemy. That, in turn, “leads to officers escalating situations and often using inappropriate levels of force,” the report said.

Minneapolis police are described in the report as unnecessarily aggressive, needlessly escalating situations in ways that lead to uses of force that could have been avoided.

Advertisement

According to the investigation, an examination of 300 of the department's use-of-force files from 2010 through 2020 found that officers “used unnecessary and inappropriate levels of force” in more than a quarter of those episodes.

Uses of force, like other police actions, also are not deployed equally, the report found. “Significant racial disparities” were found in how officers used force, conducted traffic stops, issued citations, carried out searches and made arrests, the investigation concluded.

That included deadly force. According to the investigation, people of color and Indigenous people make up about 42 percent of the Minneapolis population, but accounted for 93 percent of every “officer-involved” death between January 2020 and February 2022.

Police in Minneapolis used “higher rates of more severe force against Black individuals,” the report said, with Black people making up about 19 percent of the city’s population but 63 percent of the uses of force recorded by police.

Advertisement

The investigation also described an effort to compare uses of force against Black and White people under similar circumstances, and again, found wide disparities. Officers used higher rates of neck restraints or chokeholds on Black people when compared with White people in similar cases, the report said.

The investigation also found at least one example of an officer who seemingly did not understand what racial profiling was, even as they described it to interviewers.

“One patrol officer claimed that they did not engage in racial profiling, yet later in the interview provided an example of how they might solve a crime based on racial stereotypes,” the report stated. “This officer did not appear to understand that searching for someone based solely on racial stereotypes was, in fact, racial profiling.”

Once officers stopped drivers, the investigation found, the disparities continued, with officers searching, citing, using force on and arresting Black people “at a rate that is significantly disproportionate to the size of the Black population in Minneapolis.”

Advertisement

When similar traffic stops are compared, the report said, Minneapolis police officers searched Black people or their vehicles almost twice as often as they did White people.

In some parts of Minneapolis, the gaps were even more stark. When police made stops in the city's first precinct, which includes downtown Minneapolis, they were six times more likely to use some force when the vehicle had Black people inside rather than White people stopped under similar circumstances.

The report also said a review of Minneapolis police “covert social media accounts” from January 2010 through December 2020 found an effort to “surveil and engage Black individuals, Black organizations, and elected officials unrelated to criminal activity, without a public safety objective.”

According to the report, an officer used a covert account to pose as a Black community member and send the local NAACP chapter a message criticizing them. On Wednesday, the NAACP chapter posted on Twitter “that although we were working with MPD for meaningful police reform, they were surveilling our organization” and added that the department “used taxpayer money and ‘valuable’ officer time to surveil and troll the Minneapolis NAACP when we were trying to end police misconduct.”

The police department has a policy governing its use of covert social media accounts to investigate suspected criminal actions, but the investigation described oversight as “insufficient and ineffective.”

Advertisement

The report found little faith in oversight and accountability for police, even among the department’s members.

The investigation identified numerous cases of officers and supervisors using racist slurs and misogynistic comments, citing a combination of body-camera recordings, disciplinary records, interviews with Minneapolis police officers and comments from community members.

Officers who are themselves subjected to racist or sexist commentary often do not even report their peers, the investigation found, because they have no faith in any accountability mechanisms and fear retaliation if they speak up.

The behavior of officers also impacted other parts of the justice system. According to the report, prosecutors in Hennepin County said Minneapolis police officers “are much less professional and respectful” than other officers in the county, which in turn can impact court cases.

And, prosecutors said, it can be a challenge relying on their body-worn video during court proceedings “because of how disrespectful and offensive [Minneapolis police] officers are to criminal suspects, witnesses, and bystanders.”

GiftOutline Gift Article