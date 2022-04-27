After suicides, Navy leader admits challenges — but says things could be worse

Placeholder while article actions load

They had joined the Navy with big ambitions and became shipmates on the same aircraft carrier. Mika’il Rayshawn Sharp, 23, had just gotten married, with hopes of soon buying a home. Natasha Huffman, 24, was known for fiercely protecting her loved ones. Xavier Hunter Sandor, 19, had a passion for sports.

All of them died in April within a week of each other — part of a cluster of suicides rocking the USS George Washington. The docked nuclear-powered ship is undergoing a major overhaul to upgrade its combat systems and refuel its reactors — work Navy leaders say will keep the ship in service for decades.

But delays and extensions have left the crew on a ship often lacking running water, working bathrooms and hot meals. As crew members cope with a string of at least four suicides within a year, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith — the service’s top enlisted leader — paid a visit to offer some encouragement.

Smith acknowledged that having to “wander” a ship in search of working bathrooms and running water is “not pleasant.”

“I get that, but thank you for what you’re doing. It means a lot,” Smith said. “And the defense that you’re giving back to the nation in a [ship that will] be ready to go for another two decades plus is more than we could have asked of you.”

His visit Friday didn’t have a “planned agenda,” Smith said as he took crew members’ questions. Sailors shared frustrations with barriers in accessing mental health care — a persistent issue within the military — and substandard living conditions they face as the ship undergoes maintenance.

When one sailor remarked that the aircraft carrier’s living standards “aren’t necessarily up to par,” Smith responded by comparing the crew’s conditions to the dangers faced by troops in combat.

“What you’re not doing is sleeping in a foxhole like a Marine might be doing,” he told a sailor, according to a transcript of the visit. “What you are doing is going home at night, most nights. … You have some more stability.”

Still, Smith acknowledged the Navy “probably could have done better to manage your expectations,” and said conditions on ships undergoing maintenance “logistically will drive you crazy.”

Work on the USS George Washington started in 2017 and was expected to be completed last year. But the upgrades and repairs were extended until December, Defense News reported.

Smith also said the Navy needs more mental health-care services. Alternatively, he suggested improving camaraderie among the carrier’s sailors and seeking help from chaplains.

“But we are also each other’s counselors,” he said.

For one sailor, it didn’t seem to be enough: “If I brush my teeth, I don’t need a doctor to do that. But when I have a cavity or anything wrong with my mouth that I can’t handle myself, obviously I’ll go to a dentist.”

“I don’t mind going to a chaplain,” the sailor added, “but … why not get psychiatrists?”

Smith then cited the shortage of mental health providers across the United States.

“The nation is asking for more, more support than is available,” he said. “And it takes a while. You can’t just snap your fingers and grow a psychiatrist.”

Last year, 328 active-duty service members died by suicide — an increase of more than 23 percent since 2015, per Defense Suicide Prevention Office data. The reported suicides, however, were higher in 2020, with 386, and in 2019, with 349.

The suicide rates for both active-duty personnel and veterans outpace those of the civilian population, according to Brown University’s Costs of War research series. The 2021 study found that 30,177 post-9/11 troops and veterans had died by suicide — more than four times the number of combat deaths in those conflicts.

But mental health struggles don’t only exist during or post-combat. Another aircraft carrier undergoing a grueling maintenance cycle — the USS George H.W. Bush — saw three sailors die by suicide within a week in 2019.

Research has shown that such clusters are not unusual — just one suicide attempt inside a unit can foreshadow others. According to a 2017 study, soldiers in units with a recent suicide attempt were more likely to attempt suicide themselves. In units with five or more attempts, that risk was two times higher than units without any suicide attempts.

“Each death is tragic in its own right,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a news conference last week. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families and, frankly, the shipmates, because they’re affected, too — they’re part of a sailor’s family.”

Aboard the USS George Washington, which is docked in Virginia, the grief began April 9 — when Sharp was found dead at an off-base location. The next day, Huffman was found dead in Hampton, Va. On April 15, Sandor was found unresponsive aboard the ship and later died.

Their families are grappling with the losses.

Huffman “always stood up for the underdog,” her mother wrote in a Facebook post. “It still doesn’t in some ways feel real to me that my baby girl is gone.”

The emotion was echoed by Sharp’s mother, who told NBC News she “would have never thought that it would hit so close to home like this.”

In Shelton, Conn., Sandor’s “beloved canine companion,” a dog named Grace, would wait on his bed every day until the sailor returned.

“[He] protected the ship until his untimely death,” Sandor’s family wrote in his obituary.

Lindsey Bever contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

