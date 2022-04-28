Man exonerated 15 years after overlooked DNA evidence emerges

Placeholder while article actions load

A 15-year-old victim had described her attacker as a man with braids and a puzzle tattoo on his arm. Another girl, only 13, told authorities a man — believed by authorities to be the same one — had held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her in an alleyway not far from the first crime scene in Detroit, leaving behind a used condom. She helped police create a composite sketch, which was hung in a nearby liquor store.

Terance Calhoun was arrested there Nov. 3, 2006, on suspicion of attempted rape in the first case and rape in the second, among other things.

The details, which come from prosecutors and court documents, explain that Calhoun, then 19, spent 15 years in prison, even though he did not wear braids. Even though he did not have a puzzle tattoo. Even though his DNA, which was tested, did not match the biological material that was found at the second crime scene.

Advertisement

Calhoun, now 35, was exonerated Wednesday after a recent audit of a years-long backlog of untested sexual assault kits turned up Calhoun’s negative test result. DNA evidence showed the condom at the second scene was used by an accused rapist who has been charged with several other sexual assault crimes, prosecutors said.

“It is unknown where the breakdown was — whether it was that police never handed it over to the prosecutor or the prosecutor never handed it over to the defense or whether there was any ill intent or not. We just don’t know,” Calhoun’s attorney, Michael Mittlestat, said Thursday in a phone interview with The Washington Post.

But what is clear, he said, is that his client’s wrongful conviction was a “real tragedy.”

“It was a tragedy not just for him but a tragedy for the victims who thought they had achieved some sense of closure,” said Mittlestat, an assistant defender with State Appellate Defender Office.

After Calhoun’s arrest, which was based on the sketch, both teenage victims picked him out of police lineups.

Advertisement

In February 2007, as part of a plea agreement, Calhoun pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping in the first case and to criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and felony firearm charges in the second case. The other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping as well as a two-year sentence for the felony firearm conviction, court records show.

Less than three months after Calhoun’s sentencing, the analysis was completed on the condom that was retrieved from the second crime scene. It showed he was not a match, according to the court records, but there is no indication that those results ever made it to his counsel.

It wasn’t until January 2019 that the evidence finally came to light.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said investigators with the Conviction Integrity Unit evaluated the evidence in Calhoun’s case that disproved that he committed the two crimes. The Conviction Integrity Unit is a department within the prosecutor’s office that reviews innocence claims to determine whether there is clear and convincing evidence that a person was wrongfully convicted, according to the prosecutor’s office website.

Advertisement

“A series of fortunate events and a lot of very hard work by quite a few people led to my decision to exonerate Mr. Calhoun. The decision in this case was the culmination of years of long work on this and unrelated cases. We will leave no stone unturned to get to justice for defendants like Mr. Calhoun,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Worthy said prosecutors are prosecuting the alleged attacker who has been linked to the crimes.

Advertisement

Mittlestat, Calhoun’s attorney, said his client’s case had several of the red flags seen in wrongful convictions. For instance, he said the eyewitness identification in the police lineups and the mishandling of DNA evidence in the second case led to Calhoun’s conviction and 15 years behind bars.

In addition, Mittlestat said his client, who has cognitive deficiencies, did not have an attorney with him during his statements.

And he said his client is easily manipulated.

“Contrary to public belief, false confessions exist and people with cognitive difficulties are most vulnerable,” he said.

“We’re ecstatic he’s now free,” Mittlestat said about his client. “And we’re very optimistic in light of the growing number of the conviction integrity units like the one in Wayne County that are being formed around the state.”

GiftOutline Gift Article