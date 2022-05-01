A murder suspect and jail officer vanish, spurring $10,000 reward

Placeholder while article actions load

Two days after an Alabama corrections officer disappeared with an inmate accused of murder, authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information and are warning of a “serious threat” to the public. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have joined the search for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections with Lauderdale County, and Casey Cole White, a prisoner already serving a 75-year sentence for charges including attempted murder and kidnapping. Officials are still investigating Vicky White’s role in the apparent escape and noted that she cited a nonexistent courthouse appointment Friday while taking Casey White out of the county jail.

On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals Service offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the two Whites, who officials say are not related. Marty Keely, U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Alabama, said Casey White, 38, is “believed to be a serious threat” to Vicky White and others.

“Our hope and prayer is that we get him before someone gets hurt,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Friday at a news conference on the disappearance. Singleton’s office said Sunday on Facebook that officials have no significant updates to share and will hold another news conference Monday morning.

The sheriff has called Vicky White a respected employee of 25 years who broke department policy by leaving the jail alone with a dangerous individual. Two sworn officers are supposed to accompany prisoners with such serious charges, he said Friday.

It was not clear why Vicky White broke protocol and whether she had been coerced into doing so.

“I can tell you that every employee in this office is shocked,” he said.

USMS is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale Co. jail inmate, Casey White, and the location of missing and endangered corrections officer, Vicky White. Submit tips at 1-800-336-0102 or https://t.co/vS0w4N9rNp pic.twitter.com/IELaGt310K — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 1, 2022

Casey White was sentenced to prison in 2019 for a slew of violent crimes committed one night in 2015, the local news station WAFF reported. White was convicted of trying to murder his then-girlfriend, killing her dog and kidnapping her roommates, among other charges, according to WAFF and AL.com.

In 2020, authorities charged White in another case from 2015: the stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County. They said White confessed to the killing from prison. He eventually pleaded not guilty due to insanity, WAFF reported, and tried to escape county custody. “We got information yesterday that he had made a shank and he intended to escape today and take a hostage,” Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said at the time.

More than a year later — back in county jail for his trial — White made it out.

He left the jail with Vicky White at 9:41 a.m. Friday, officials said. The sheriff said Vicky White told a booking officer that Casey White, who is 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, had a “mental health evaluation” at the nearby courthouse, and that she would drop Casey White off before going to get medical treatment “because she wasn’t feeling well.”

By Friday afternoon, the sheriff said, staffers were struggling to reach Vicky White. Calls went straight to voice mail. Officials determined that Casey White had no morning appointment and that Vicky White escorted him alone.

The Washington Post could not reach Casey White, Vicky White or the correction officer’s family on Sunday.

Authorities said they have been scouring the Casey White’s phone records and canvassing a shopping center where someone spotted Vicky White’s patrol car, hoping for video footage that might show the two getting into another vehicle. Vicky White carried a gun, the sheriff said, so authorities consider Casey White to be armed.

Vicky White recently talked about retiring, Singleton said Friday.

“Even if she did assist him,” the sheriff said, “we think she’s in danger.”

