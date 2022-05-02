A prison guard adopted a dog. When it nipped, he killed it, sheriff says.

Placeholder while article actions load

When prison guard Jacob Wilkinson cut too close while trimming his dog’s nails, the pit bull mix, Habs, nipped him. That surprised Wilkinson, who thought he’d established more control over the dog, Sheriff Christopher Swanson of Genesee County, Mich., said during a news conference last week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wilkinson is accused of reacting to the nip by duct-taping Habs’s muzzle shut and binding his front and hind legs. Then, he drove the dog to a ditch, shot it three times in the head and left it to die, Swanson said.

“He tortured it, and he killed it,” the sheriff said, adding that Wilkinson had recently adopted Habs after the dog failed inmate-led training to become a service animal for war veterans.

Wilkinson has now been charged with one count of second-degree torturing or killing of an animal, a felony punishable by up to seven years in state prison. He was arraigned Thursday; a judge allowed him to stay out of jail so long as he promises to show up for future court dates. Wilkinson, who worked as a jail guard in Genesee County, was fired as a result of his arrest.

Neither Wilkinson nor his attorney, Michael Beer, immediately responded to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Sunday.

Although Wilkinson is accused of killing his dog in September or October, the investigation didn’t start until March 24, when a road crew discovered Habs’s body as winter snow thawed. They hailed animal control, which sent two officers to check out the corpse.

One of them, Bailey Gosen, told WJRT she wasn’t sure what she was looking at when she saw an animal’s carcass, its legs and muzzle bound in duct tape and its skull riddled with bullet holes.

“We didn’t really know it was a dog at first. It was so decomposed that it looked like a pig,” Gosen said. “The coloring was almost white, and he was supposed to be a chocolate brown-colored dog.”

Investigators found a microchip inside the body, which led them to a Humane Society branch about 100 miles away, MLive.com reported. Staffers there told them they had transferred the animal, then known as Randy, to Blue Star Service Dogs, a nonprofit that places rescue animals in prisons, where inmates train them to become service dogs for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries. Although Habs, who was renamed after a veteran who died by suicide, failed to become a service dog, a Michigan Department of Corrections officer working at the prison — Wilkinson — had taken a shine to him. He decided to adopt Habs.

“This dog touched many lives,” Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki told WJRT, later adding, “There was a lot of people certainly cheering this dog on with hope that it would land in a loving home.”

Investigators discovered Wilkinson had left the state corrections department in January to take a job at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Swanson said Kanicki called him April 21 to let him know the investigation had led to one of his deputies. Wilkinson was working in the Genesee County jail when he got the call, Swanson said. He pulled his deputy off the floor for the out-of-town detectives to interview.

“He confessed to everything,” Swanson said.

On paper, Wilkinson had a “stellar background,” Swanson said. His lawyer said he graduated with honors from a local university. He was an EMT who’d trained as a combat medic and had worked for the state corrections department from May 2021 until late January, when he started with the sheriff’s office.

But, the sheriff added, that history didn’t matter once they determined Swanson had tortured and killed his dog.

“He’s out of here,” Swanson said. “Some people talk about the blue line. There ain’t no blue line when it comes to right and wrong.”

