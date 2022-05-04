Antiabortion lawmaker celebrates Roe news with ‘God’s chicken’

Placeholder while article actions load

A Republican brought breakfast for his fellow Michigan legislators to celebrate the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “God’s chicken.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State Rep. Steve Carra, a self-described “Trump Endorsed Conservative Fighter,” sent an email Tuesday morning to all of his Republican and Democratic colleagues, inviting them to his office for what, according to the Detroit News, was breakfast from Chick-fil-A, the fast-food company long associated with conservative stances like opposing same-sex marriage. To illustrate, Carra included a photo of himself holding a tray of food in front of his office, where a sign on the door read “Baby Lives Matter” with “BLM” — the letters more often used to represent the Black Lives Matter movement — in bold.

Carra made a similar announcement on his official Facebook page.

“Celebrating the great victory from last night with God’s Chicken! #BabyLivesMatter!”

Carra’s post came about 14 hours after Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. proposes the court strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that has guaranteed women the right to an abortion for nearly a half-century.

As Carra invited others to celebrate the news with him, some of his Democratic colleagues made it clear they did not want any of his chicken. State Rep. Samantha Steckloff, elected in 2020 to represent a district outside of Detroit, posted a screenshot of his email on Twitter along with a message.

“My colleague (hate to call him that) sent this email out to ALL Dems and Republicans today. Women will die Steve, but stay classy,” Steckloff wrote.

Abdul El-Sayed, a politician, epidemiologist and CNN commentator who ran for Michigan governor in 2018 on “an unapologetically progressive platform,” had a similar thought.

“Women will die because of this. And this dude’s serving buttered biscuits,” El-Sayed said in a tweet.

Carra did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Tuesday.

Carra was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020. In February, he announced plans to run for Congress but dropped out in March when redistricting pitted him against another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate and the former president backed the other Republican, MLive.com reported.

On the website for his now-defunct campaign for Congress, Carra said he had recruited hundreds of “America’s top conservative State Legislators” to file an antiabortion brief with the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case about Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and the subject of Alito’s draft opinion. Carra said he wrote his brief to “officially demand that the Supreme Court take action in defending the unborn.”

“The precious gift of Life can no longer suffer from woke lobbyists and the status quo,” Carra said on the campaign site. “By constantly working to end the horror of abortion, I will be an unashamed advocate for the unborn.”

