Antiabortion lawmaker celebrates Roe news with ‘God’s chicken’

A Republican brought breakfast for his fellow Michigan legislators to celebrate the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Carra made a similar announcement on his official Facebook page.
“Celebrating the great victory from last night with God’s Chicken! #BabyLivesMatter!”
Carra’s post came about 14 hours after Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. proposes the court strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that has guaranteed women the right to an abortion for nearly a half-century.
As Carra invited others to celebrate the news with him, some of his Democratic colleagues made it clear they did not want any of his chicken. State Rep. Samantha Steckloff, elected in 2020 to represent a district outside of Detroit, posted a screenshot of his email on Twitter along with a message.
“My colleague (hate to call him that) sent this email out to ALL Dems and Republicans today. Women will die Steve, but stay classy,” Steckloff wrote.
Abdul El-Sayed, a politician, epidemiologist and CNN commentator who ran for Michigan governor in 2018 on “an unapologetically progressive platform,” had a similar thought.
“Women will die because of this. And this dude’s serving buttered biscuits,” El-Sayed said in a tweet.
Carra did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Tuesday.
Carra was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020. In February, he announced plans to run for Congress but dropped out in March when redistricting pitted him against another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate and the former president backed the other Republican, MLive.com reported.
On the website for his now-defunct campaign for Congress, Carra said he had recruited hundreds of “America’s top conservative State Legislators” to file an antiabortion brief with the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the case about Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and the subject of Alito’s draft opinion. Carra said he wrote his brief to “officially demand that the Supreme Court take action in defending the unborn.”
“The precious gift of Life can no longer suffer from woke lobbyists and the status quo,” Carra said on the campaign site. “By constantly working to end the horror of abortion, I will be an unashamed advocate for the unborn.”
