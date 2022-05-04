National Majority of women ages 15 to 44 would face new post-Roe abortion limits Loading...

Share this story

If the Supreme Court overturns the nearly 50-year-old federal legal protection for abortion in Roe v. Wade, 52 percent of women of childbearing age in the United States would live in states where their right to the procedure is imperiled. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Trigger” laws in 13 states would immediately outlaw abortion in nearly all cases; some make no exception for rape or incest. In addition, 14 other states appear ready to enact bans and more restrictive laws.

How state laws will change for 64.4M women ages 15 to 44 if Roe v. Wade is overturned “Trigger” laws take effect Other restrictions take effect* Broad access to abortion for now 21% 31% 48% 13.7M women 19.8M women 30.8M women *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention How state laws will change for 64.4M women ages 15 to 44 if Roe v. Wade is overturned “Trigger” laws ban most abortions Other restrictions take effect* Broad access to abortion for now 21% 31% 48% 13.7M women 19.8M women 30.8M women *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention How state laws will change for 64.4M women ages 15 to 44 if Roe v. Wade is overturned “Trigger” laws immediately ban most abortions Other restrictive laws set to take effect* Broad access to abortion for now 21% 31% 48% 13.7M women 19.8M women 30.8M women *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

To visualize the scope of these laws, let’s look at the roughly 862,000 abortions in 2017, the most recent year of data provided by the nonprofit Guttmacher Institute, which researches and supports reproductive rights.

Twelve percent took place in states that have trigger bans, laws passed that would immediately outlaw most abortions in the first and second trimesters if Roe were overturned. (Those states are already some of the most restrictive.) And 27 percent occurred in states that plan to enact other new restrictions.

Where abortions occurred in 2017, by post-Roe status

Number of abortions in the U.S. in 2017, by whether they would be protected or restricted if the Supreme Court were to strike down Roe v. Wade “Trigger” laws 13 states, 102K abortions Other restrictions* 14 states, 235.9K abortions Broad access 23 states + D.C., 524.5K abortions Tex. Fla. N.C. Ohio AZ 55.4K 71.0K 29.5K 20.6K IN AL Tenn. Mich. SC 12.1K KS 26.6K Ga. KY MS 36.3K IA LA WI UT Calif. Ill. Md. 132.7K 42.1K 29.8K Pa. Mass. 31.3K 18.6K N.Y. N.J. WA VA MN NV 105.4K 48.1K OR DC CO CT *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research Number of abortions in the U.S. in 2017, by whether they would be protected or restricted if the Supreme Court were to strike down Roe v. Wade “Trigger” laws 13 states, 102K abortions Other restrictions* 14 states, 235.9K abortions Broad access for now 23 states + D.C., 524.5K abortions Tex. Fla. N.C. Ohio AZ 55.4K 71.0K 29.5K 20.6K IN AL Mich. Tenn. SC 26.6K KS 12.1K Ga. KY MS 36.3K LA IA WI UT Calif. Ill. Md. 132.7K 42.1K 29.8K Pa. Mass. 31.3K 18.6K N.Y. N.J. Wash. Va. MN NV 105.4K 48.1K 17.7K 17.2K OR NH DC HI Colo. Conn. ME NM RI 12.4K 11.9K VT DE *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research Number of abortions in the U.S. in 2017, by whether they would be protected or restricted if the Supreme Court were to strike down Roe v. Wade “Trigger” laws immediately ban most abortions Broad access to abortion for now 23 states and D.C., 524.5K abortions 13 states, 102K abortions Tex. Tenn. OK MO Calif. Ill. Pa. 55.4K abortions 12.1K 132.7K 42.1K 31.3K AR KY MS La. 9.9K UT Other restrictive laws to take effect* 14 states, 235.9K abortions Md. Mass. 29.8K 18.6K Fla. N.C. Mich. 71.0K 29.5K 26.6K N.Y. N.J. 105.4K 48.1K Wash. Minn. 17.7K 10.7K Nev. Ore. Ohio Ind. Kan. 9.7K 9.6K Va. 20.6K 7.7K 6.8K 17.2K Wis. D.C. HI 6.4K Ga. Colo. Conn. 5.6K 36.3K Ala. IA NH 12.4K 11.9K 6.1K Ariz. NM DE 12.4K NE S.C. RI MT 5.1K WV *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research Number of abortions in the U.S. in 2017, by whether they would be protected or restricted if the Supreme Court were to strike down Roe v. Wade “Trigger” laws immediately ban most abortions Broad access to abortion for now 13 states, 102K abortions 23 states and D.C., 524.5K abortions Calif. Ill. Pa. Tex. Tenn. OK MO 132.7K 42.1K 31.3K 55.4K abortions 12.1K AR MS KY La. ID ND UT 9.9K SD WY Other restrictive laws set to take effect* 14 states, 235.9K abortions Md. Mass. Fla. N.C. Mich. 29.8K 18.6K 71.0K 29.5K 26.6K N.Y. N.J. 105.4K 48.1K Wash. Minn. 17.7K 10.7K Nev. Ore. Ohio Ind. Kan. 9.7K 9.6K Va. 20.6K 7.7K 6.8K 17.2K Wis. HI D.C. 6.4K Ga. Colo. Conn. 5.6K 36.3K NH ME Ala. IA 12.4K 11.9K Ariz. NM 6.1K DE VT 12.4K NE S.C. RI MT AK 5.1K WV *Includes states with near-total abortion bans, six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans passed before Roe took effect Source: Guttmacher Institute, Post research

Why gestational age limits matter

Roe and a 1992 related decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, guaranteed access to abortion “without undue burden” until the date the fetus is viable, meaning able to live outside the womb. That date varies by pregnancy but is generally considered to be around 23 to 24 weeks.

Advertisement

The Mississippi case that is before the Supreme Court now would set the standard at 15 weeks, and a Texas law that is winding through the courts has barred abortions after six weeks, which is before many people know they are pregnant. Both states also have trigger laws in place in case the court rules in Mississippi’s favor; a leaked draft shows the court would uphold the state’s law and essentially repeal the right to abortion that is now the law of the land.

Here is how these laws governing gestational age would have affected the legality of abortions that occurred in four states in 2019.

Number of abortions that would be illegal in select states under post-Roe rules Number of abortions in 2019, by week of gestation Number of abortions that would be banned post Roe Pregnancies are generally considered to be viable between 23 and 24 weeks. FIRST TRIMESTER SECOND TRIMESTER Up to 6 weeks 7- 9 10- 13 14- 15 16- 17 18- 20 Past 20 OUTLAWS ALL ABORTIONS Mississippi 3,193 total abortions in 2019 1,117 1,421 468 171 16 0 0 If Roe falls, the state’s court-enjoined 15-week ban would give way to a total abortion ban there. Texas 57,275 total 22,356 22,721 8,232 1,870 957 838 301 The court allowed Texas’s six-week ban to go into effect, making most abortions illegal. Its “trigger” law would ban the rest if Roe is struck down. OUTLAWS ABORTIONS AFTER 15 WEEKS Florida 71,914 52,850 11,641 4,843 973 691 699 217 A Florida 15-week ban is set to take effect in July. Most abortions would still be allowed under that scenario. MAINTAINS ABORTION PROTECTIONS Minnesota 9,799 3,597 3,845 1,381 379 194 216 187 The right to an abortion would be preserved in Minnesota. Source: Abortions reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Number of abortions that would be illegal in select states under post-Roe rules Number of abortions in 2019, by week of gestation Number of abortions that would be banned post Roe Pregnancies are generally considered to be viable between 23 and 24 weeks. FIRST TRIMESTER SECOND TRIMESTER Up to 6 weeks 7- 9 10- 13 14- 15 16- 17 18- 20 Past 20 OUTLAWS ALL ABORTIONS Mississippi 1,117 1,421 468 171 16 0 0 3,193 total abortions in 2019 If Roe falls, the state’s court-enjoined 15-week ban would give way to a total abortion ban there. Texas 22,356 22,721 8,232 1,870 957 838 301 57,275 The court allowed Texas’s six-week ban to go into effect, making most abortions illegal. Its “trigger” law would ban the rest if Roe is struck down. OUTLAWS ABORTIONS AFTER 15 WEEKS Florida 71,914 52,850 11,641 4,843 973 691 699 217 A Florida 15-week ban is set to take effect in July. Most abortions would still be allowed under that scenario. MAINTAINS ABORTION PROTECTIONS Minnesota 9,799 3,597 3,845 1,381 379 194 216 187 The right to an abortion would be preserved in Minnesota. Source: Abortions reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Number of abortions that would be illegal in select states under post-Roe rules Number of abortions in 2019, by week of gestation Number of abortions that would be banned post Roe Pregnancies are generally considered to be viable between 23 and 24 weeks. FIRST TRIMESTER SECOND TRIMESTER Up to 6 weeks 7-9 10-13 14-15 16-17 18-20 Past 20 weeks OUTLAWS ALL ABORTIONS Mississippi 1,117 1,421 468 171 16 0 0 3,193 total abortions in 2019 If Roe falls, the state’s court-enjoined 15-week ban would give way to a total abortion ban there. Texas 301 57,275 22,356 22,721 8,232 1,870 957 838 The court allowed Texas’s six-week ban to go into effect, making most abortions illegal. Its “trigger” law would ban the rest if Roe is struck down. OUTLAWS ABORTIONS AFTER 15 WEEKS Florida 71,914 52,850 11,641 4,843 973 691 699 217 A Florida 15-week ban is set to take effect in July. Most abortions would still be allowed under that scenario. MAINTAINS ABORTION PROTECTIONS Minnesota 3,597 3,845 1,381 379 194 216 187 9,799 The right to an abortion would be preserved in Minnesota. Source: Abortions reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

That doesn’t mean these abortions wouldn’t have occurred, only that pregnant people would have needed to travel to one of the 23 states (plus D.C.) that have laws protecting the right to obtain one legally.

Advertisement

Post-Roe, finding care will be much harder for many pregnant people.

States that protect abortion rights most broadly are concentrated on the coasts. Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada, as well as Minnesota, Montana and Illinois, also have fewer restrictions on abortions. New, severe restrictions or bans would cover enormous swaths of the country and put many pregnant people hundreds of miles from an abortion provider.

The number of abortions per capita climbed for a few years after Roe was decided in 1973, peaking in 1980 before a steady decline.

U.S. abortion rate 30% HIGHEST RATE, 1980 25 per 1,000 women age 15-44 20 13 14 10 0 1972 586,760 total abortions 2017 About 860,000 Sources: Abortions reported by state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 1997; CDC and Guttmacher Institute, 2000 to 2017 U.S. abortion rate 30% HIGHEST RATE, 1980 25 per 1,000 women age 15-44 20 13 14 10 0 1972 586,760 total abortions 2017 About 860,000 Sources: Abortions reported by state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 1997; CDC and Guttmacher Institute, 2000 to 2017 U.S. abortion rate 30% HIGHEST RATE, 1980 25 per 1,000 women age 15-44 20 13 14 10 0 1972 586,760 total abortions 2017 About 860,000 Sources: Abortions reported by state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 1997; CDC and Guttmacher Institute, 2000 to 2017

A majority of Americans, 54 percent, believe Roe should stand, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week, compared with 28 percent who said it should be overturned.

Most women who have abortions already have children, and most are in their 20s. The number of teenagers who have abortions declined over the past decade; they now account for less than 9 percent. Black women accounted for 38 percent of abortions, followed by White women at 33 percent and Hispanic women at 21 percent.

GiftOutline Gift Article