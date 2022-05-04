Carl the Rooster, Miss. town’s icon, killed and dumped in parking lot

Placeholder while article actions load

After Carl the Rooster showed up in Matt Stebly’s life a couple of years ago, the bird became a local celebrity of sorts in Ocean Springs, Miss. Carl would “wake up and mosey around town and get a bagel at the bagel shop,” Stebly, an artist and tattoo shop owner, told The Washington Post. “He had his rounds that he would visit every day.”

While his home base was Stebly’s tattoo shop, Carl would also hit up the coffee and doughnut shops, and he’d always make the 5:30 a.m. class at a local fitness center, Stebly said. People would often visit Carl and take photos.

The rooster soon became a “larger than life” figure in Ocean Springs, a city of about 18,000 on the southern coast of Mississippi, Stebly said. “He was iconic.”

But early last week, Carl went missing. Days later, an investigation revealed what had happened to him: Police say a woman who worked as a juvenile corrections officer snatched Carl, killed him and dumped his body in a neighboring city.

Kendra Shaffer, 35, was issued a citation for animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, Capt. Ryan LeMaire with the Ocean Springs Police Department’s criminal investigations division told The Post.

Shaffer was also fired from her job at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center, about 90 miles north of Ocean Springs, according to a statement released Thursday by Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. He called the animal cruelty charge “serious” and said Shaffer’s termination took place immediately.

“We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner,” Berlin said.

Attempts to reach Shaffer for comment were unsuccessful. It is unclear why she was in Ocean Springs, which is nearly two hours away from her home in Jones County.

Stebly first noticed Carl was missing early on April 25 when he stopped by his shop. The next day, after no one had seen Carl, Stebly started to worry. A couple days of searching turned up nothing, until Stebly found surveillance footage of a group of people hovering around Carl’s perch around 3 a.m. on April 24, and a woman grabbing Carl and carrying him off, Stebly said.

LeMaire, with the Ocean Springs police, said separate video footage from the city of Biloxi, an eight-minute drive west, showed Shaffer dump Carl’s body in the parking lot of a truck stop about 15 minutes after the rooster was taken.

The exact cause of Carl’s death is unclear, Stebly said. About an hour after Carl was dumped, a man picked up the bird’s body, put him in a plastic bag and walked off, Stebly said, citing the video footage. Stebly said he’s put out a reward for information on the whereabouts of Carl’s body.

“We were trying to plan a little second line for him,” Stebly said, referring to a New Orleans-style parade with music. “I feel like it would be a little more special if we had his body.”

Around Ocean Springs, residents set up makeshift memorials for Carl and made crafts in his memory, WLOX reported. Cali Rob, an artist, is painting a mural outside of a deli for Carl.

“Carl was so much more than a rooster,” Rob told the news station. He called the bird a “pillar of the community.”

Stebly said multiple people have offered to donate roosters to replace Carl, but Stebly said he’s not ready.

“At this point I feel so guilty of putting another animal in harm’s way,” he said. “I don’t think I could handle that again anytime soon.”

