Child-welfare system ‘failed’ missing 7-year-old, state says

From the time Harmony Montgomery was an infant until a Massachusetts judge gave custody of her to her father, the needs and well-being of the now-missing 7-year-old girl were repeatedly put second to her parents’ right to raise her, according to an investigative report the state issued Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Every Massachusetts entity involved in Harmony’s care, the report finds, failed to prioritize her safety, including the Department of Children and Families, which did not properly assess her father’s fitness to parent, and the attorneys and judge in her custody case who did not adequately consider how she could safely transition to her father’s care.

“We do not know Harmony Montgomery’s ultimate fate, and unfortunately, we may never,” Maria Mossaides, director of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, told reporters. “But we do know that this beautiful young child experienced many tragedies in her short life — and that by not putting her and her needs first, our system ultimately failed her.”

Harmony spent the beginning of her life in foster care before a judge transferred her in 2019 to the custody of her father, Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire resident with a violent criminal history. Harmony went missing eight months later, but police say they only became aware of it late last year.

Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, endangering a child’s welfare and interfering with custody in connection with Harmony. No one has been charged in her disappearance, which has prompted questions about whether Massachusetts and New Hampshire agencies properly handled her care.

Child-welfare officials in Massachusetts first encountered Harmony when she was 2 months old, in 2014, according to the report. The state’s Department of Children and Families removed her from the care of her mother, Crystal Sorey, at that time and later tried twice to reunite the pair.

Montgomery was mostly absent from Harmony’s life, and she saw him for about 40 hours during 20 supervised visits, the report says. Nevertheless, a Massachusetts juvenile judge awarded him custody in February 2019 without requiring a pre-placement home study of him and his wife in New Hampshire.

The judge ruled that Montgomery was fit to parent and that the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, which governs the placement of children across state lines, was inapplicable. An on-the-ground assessment of Montgomery’s ability to parent was not therefore required, the judge concluded.

Attorneys for Sorey, Montgomery and Harmony supported Montgomery receiving custody and did not object to the lack of oversight, the report says. The Department of Children and Families argued that Harmony should remain in its care at least until a home study could be done. But ultimately, the report says, no one appealed the judge’s decision.

“Neither the judge nor any of the attorneys in the case put Harmony’s needs, safety or well-being at the center of the discussion of custody,” Mossaides said.

A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts judicial system declined to comment on the criticisms but said the courts would consider the report’s findings in their ongoing review of the case. Any recommended changes will be implemented if they are consistent with the law, the spokeswoman, Jennifer Donahue, said in a statement.

The report also accuses the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families of failing to properly assess the parenting ability of Montgomery, who had been convicted of shooting a man during a drug deal and of a separate attack on two women. Officials did not complete a full assessment on him or hold him accountable to completing the tasks they set for him, weakening their arguments in court, the report says.

Sorey, meanwhile, had a history of substance abuse and repeatedly lost custody of Harmony after she relapsed. But authorities still focused more on Sorey and Montgomery’s right to parent than on Harmony’s needs, including her blindness in one eye, Mossaides told reporters.

“The result was significant reported trauma and harm to Harmony’s well-being in the early years of her life,” she said.

New Hampshire’s child-welfare officials interacted with Montgomery while Harmony was in his care. They investigated him and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, in summer 2019 after getting a report that he had given Harmony a black eye, according to a report released in February by the office of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R). The Montgomerys said the bruise was caused by horseplay with a sibling.

The assault and child endangerment charges later filed against Adam Montgomery stem from this incident. Child-welfare employees followed up during three home visits and concluded that the allegations of child abuse were unfounded, according to the New Hampshire report.

When the child-welfare workers interacted with Montgomery again in 2020 and 2021, he told them that Harmony was with her mother. The investigators made one attempt to verify this claim, the report says.

In September 2021, a contact of Sorey called New Hampshire officials to say Sorey had not seen her daughter since 2019. Efforts to find Harmony began.

It was unclear Wednesday whether anyone involved in Harmony’s case would face discipline. Mossaides said the question falls outside the purview of the Office of the Child Advocate.

The Massachusetts report makes several recommendations for changing the state’s child-welfare system, including creating a plan to ensure that fathers are assessed as thoroughly as mothers, reviewing the standards of advocacy provided for children and improving information-sharing with other states.

